J.D. Vance’s Plot to Make Life Harder for “Childless Cat Ladies”
It’s not just a smear. J.D. Vance really plans on making life harsher for people without children, a new report reveals.
J.D. Vance’s policy stances are becoming known to the public ever since Donald Trump chose the Ohio senator as his running mate, and they match up with his remarks calling Democrats “childless cat ladies.”
A 2021 interview on The Charlie Kirk Show podcast has resurfaced where Vance advocates for higher taxes on Americans without children. Vance proposed the idea during a discussion on how Republicans could take some conservative ideas from “unthinkable” to acceptable.
At the time, Vance, who had not yet announced his campaign for the Senate in Ohio, suggested that the U.S. “reward the things that we think are good” and “punish the things that we think are bad” before he suggested his tax idea.
“So, you talk about tax policy, let’s tax the things that are bad and not tax the things that are good,” Vance said. “If you are making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower tax rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids. It’s that simple.”
The interview has disappeared from Kirk’s YouTube channel and his podcast’s Rumble account, but ABC News obtained a copy of the video.
Also, the Harris campaign posted a 2022 speech on Thursday where Vance suggested that parents should have greater voting rights than people without children.
“Doesn’t this mean that non-parents don’t have as much of a voice as parents? Yes. Absolutely,” Vance said to applause from the crowd at the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, a nonprofit that promotes conservative ideas on college campuses.
Vance has recently taken heavy criticism from lawmakers and celebrities alike for calling Democrats “childless cat ladies” in a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson. These latest revelations indicate that it wasn’t a throwaway remark, but something that the Republican vice presidential nominee has actively thought about—and it won’t endear him to the wider electorate beyond the MAGA faithful. It’s little wonder that the GOP is having misgivings about Vance as Trump’s running mate.