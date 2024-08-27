Biden Failed to Ban Foreign Lobbyists. Kamala Harris Can Do Better.

The open question, then, is where does Kamala Harris stand on the issue? Or, given that her nascent campaign has been light on policy specifics, where should she stand?

It’s a matter of critical importance to our democracy, and one where Harris could make an immediate impact. As Americans know all too well now, thanks to Trump, Washington is saturated by influence from countries that are either outright hostile toward America or at least don’t have our best interest at heart. Still, despite this attention, the foreign lobbyists swirling around Washington—specifically the PR outfits, law firms, and consultancies who sign up as mouthpieces and foot soldiers for foreign dictatorships—have hardly slunk back to the shadows. If anything, they’ve only continued swelling, now pulling in billions of dollars.

Enter Harris. If she takes the White House, she’ll have the opportunity to cut the industry down to size, using all of the tools of the presidency—as well as her own background—to her advantage. The only real choice she needs to make is whether to reform and expand our existing laws that aim to limit foreign influence in our politics, or to pick up the mantle that Biden unceremoniously dropped and ban such influence outright.