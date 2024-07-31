Jealous Trump Fumes as Kamala’s Momentum Gets a Valuable Boost

The rally also featured a performance from rapper Megan Thee Stallion and a surprise appearance from rapper Quavo. The response from the crowd was enthusiastic. Apparently, Trump wasn’t too happy.

“Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Big words from the guy who brought out Kid Rock at the Republican National Convention. Not to mention Hulk Hogan, or right-wing country star Jason Aldean, who was sitting right next to Trump before his big speech.