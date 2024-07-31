Jealous Trump Fumes as Kamala’s Momentum Gets a Valuable Boost
Donald Trump accused Kamala Harris of using celebrities to entice people to her rallies.
Donald Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris after she held a star-studded rally Tuesday in Atlanta.
At the campaign’s largest rally to date, 10,000 people gathered at Georgia State University to hear Harris speak, alongside former Georgia state Representative Stacey Abrams and Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
The rally also featured a performance from rapper Megan Thee Stallion and a surprise appearance from rapper Quavo. The response from the crowd was enthusiastic. Apparently, Trump wasn’t too happy.
“Crazy Kamala Harris, voted the WORST Vice President in American history, needed a concert to bring people into the Atlanta arena, and they started leaving 5 minutes into her speech. I don’t need concerts or entertainers, I just have to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.
Big words from the guy who brought out Kid Rock at the Republican National Convention. Not to mention Hulk Hogan, or right-wing country star Jason Aldean, who was sitting right next to Trump before his big speech.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttegieg called those RNC appearances out for what they are: hollow attempts to appear populist. And, sadly for the celebrity-obsessed Trump, Republicans just don’t seem to have the roster of big names in entertainment that the Democrats have at their fingertips.
Meanwhile, Harris’s decision to tap Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo was strategic too. Democrats are hopeful that Harris can right the party’s ship in Atlanta by capturing the support of young, nonwhite, and college-educated voters to close the gap in Georgia, according to The Washington Post.
If the huge turnout to Harris’s rally is any indication, she seems to be motivating a lot of excitement in the state that delivered President Joe Biden his narrowest victory in 2020.