Overwhelming Majority of Democrats Want Joe Biden to Drop Out: Poll
Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters want a new presidential candidate.
President Joe Biden no longer appears to have the favor of his own party—let alone the American people.
Nearly two-thirds of registered Democrats—approximately 65 percent—want Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential election, according to a survey released Wednesday by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll also found that just 27 percent of Democrats felt “extremely” or “very confident” in the 81-year-old president’s mental acuity and his ability to serve effectively as president.
Nearly two dozen lawmakers have already formally called on the president to exit the race, but many more have quietly signaled similar messaging, including top Democrats such as former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Still, others are reportedly “not budging” until Biden makes another egregious mistake—though the level of mistake required is aboundingly unclear.
The DNC, meanwhile, has already announced its plans to nominate Biden via a “virtual roll call” vote weeks before the Democratic National Convention in August. The effort was initially pitched as a workaround to an Ohio law that requires party candidates to be nominated 90 days out from Election Day, but the Ohio state legislature passed a law resolving the issue.
House Democrats came out against the preemptive vote, but withdrew a letter of opposition after party leaders changed the nomination date from July to August 1, promising that no voting would happen before then—though it would still take place two weeks prior to the convention.
In the original letter, House Democrats argued that “there is no legal justification” to move the nomination away from the conference date, and slammed the virtual nomination as an opportunity to “[stifle] debate” by “prematurely shutting down any possible change in the Democratic ticket.”