In a Springfield Haitian Restaurant, Love—and Goat—Conquer Hate

The story, which you’d need to be from Mars not to know by now, began in early September, when rumors popped up on social media that Haitian immigrants in the small Ohio city were stealing and eating pets. The rumors gained traction when former President Donald Trump referred to them during the presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, continued to spread the lie, even as Vance’s constituents in Springfield became the target of dozens of bomb threats, prompting schools and government offices to close or switch to doing business online.

But in an aging (albeit recently resurgent) retail strip center in south Springfield anchored by a Family Dollar store, Rose Goute Creole was open for business. Even though it was a weekday afternoon, at a time when the staff normally would have been refilling napkin dispensers and preparing for the dinner rush, the place was almost half-full with diners.

Jim and Jackie Shulman had driven over from their home in Columbus to visit Springfield’s history museum and had decided to stop into the restaurant, which itself has been the focus of social media posts. Photos online showing crowds lining up to get plates of Haitian food had piqued their interest.