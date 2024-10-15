Inside Our Wildly Expensive, Dubiously Effective Political Ad Machine

And yet, like clockwork, the ad buy grows with every cycle. This is because winning is the main thing that matters to campaigns and to our political parties, and, for around the past 30 years, ads have been one of the primary tools they rely on to try to shift the balance amid historically tight races. It is at this level that the effect of ads in our political system becomes anything but marginal. The money needed to finance political ads has turned fundraising into the first test of a would-be candidate’s viability. “You can’t just be the scrappy upstart who’s willing to, like, roll up their sleeves and knock on every door. That’s not gonna quite do it. And to be honest, the party’s not gonna go for that,” one consultant explained to me. “They’d rather you be in the phone booth for 16 hours a day, dialing for dollars.” Gregory Martin, a professor of political economy at Stanford, put it this way: The main effect of advertising “is not changing the vote shares of the candidates who run. It’s in changing who runs in the first place.” The emphasis placed on fundraising means that wealthy candidates have a leg up over others, and that the particular interests of the wealthy loom larger in party platforms. Political scientists have demonstrated as much with historical surveys and regression analysis, but a thought experiment makes the same point: Chuck Schumer has been a reliable advocate for crypto—a industry that originated in libertarian fantasies of stateless monetary systems, has been the source of one financial scam after another, and also happens to be a driver of climate disaster. What’s in crypto for a Democrat other than deep pockets? The low rate of taxation on carried interest, which benefits private equity managers and enjoys support from both parties, is another such issue.

That our politicians are beholden to moneyed interest is a truism, of course, and ads have not made them any more so. For that, the most proximate cause is the rollback of campaign finance regulations. Ads, however, foster the incentive structure that thickens the nexus between American politics and money with every cycle. Running in a major race nowadays requires an immense body of specialized knowledge and technical ability, far exceeding the capacities of any campaign. Included in this are film crews, editors, and graphic designers, but that is only the start. There’s also polling and the ability to track and test ads. The heart of the industry is in the ad buys. That’s where the big money is, and it’s also where the task becomes the most complicated. In the 1970s, when political consultants became a fixture in U.S. politics, buying ads was mainly a matter of using past election results to pick your target audience and then buying up airtime in the desired media markets. Today, it means trying to figure out how best to disburse funds across multiple platforms, where each has not only its own demographic skew but its own systems for identifying its viewers and measuring an ads reach. Analytics are everything here. “We’re aiming one set of ads at persuasion targets, a different set at turnout targets, and avoiding those who oppose us altogether,” explained Jim Margolis, a founding partner of GMMB and former adviser to both Barack Obama and Harris. With smart TVs, which can capture data on what their viewers watch, it gets even more granular. Consultants who know you’ve seen an attack ad against their candidate can make sure you see their response on another platform, like your Instagram feed.

The image of American politics that these systems produce is incredible to behold. I was forwarded a few installments of a weekly newsletter Future Forward puts out called Flight Radar. It circulates among Democratic ad makers and offers an ad-focused summary of the previous week in the presidential race (“Nearly all Republican ads deal with immigration and crime, with the former seeming to pack a heftier punch”), with links to videos of relevant ads and the latest data. Clicking through on the data sends you into a spreadsheet of ad buys in all the major swing states over the previous week. These figures are further broken down by the source of spending (whether party or campaign committee, or a super PAC), by the major target track (“White Women 35+” or “Latino,” for example), and by the efficacy of the ads being aired. Functioning as a public audit of political ads for the presidential race, Flight Radar lets everyone in the industry see what the others are making and how well their products and the messaging that underlies them are performing.