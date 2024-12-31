A New Year’s Resolution for an Uncertain Future

He’s right. Such hoarding is also a way of managing our fears, not only about the apocalyptic events that may come but of facing them alone, in an individualistic culture and with a far-right government. But this approach hardly seems adequate in case of a real crisis. Back in 2020, this stockpiling reminded me of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s children’s book The Long Winter, which recalls the author’s experience during her Midwestern frontier girlhood, when a blizzard closes down all the train lines. Food can’t get in, and the townspeople are beginning to starve. The Wilder brothers are hoarding their wheat in order to plant it in the spring. Risking his own life so that he may help his community without giving up his own supply, Almanzo Wilder rides off into the blizzard in search of a neighboring farmer rumored to have wheat. Although the books are often taken as libertarian propaganda, the episode, probably unintentionally, reveals the complex reality behind the myth of rugged individualism: If no one shares his wheat, some people will die.

This, in turn, suggests that our communities need greater resilience so that neither hoarding or extreme heroics like Almanzo Wilder’s become necessary. And that realization is part of what drove me to join the co-op.

Ours is an investor- and work-based co-op, meaning that everyone buys a small share and works two and a half hours a month. In the beginning, I worked the floor shift, which means keeping the shelves stocked with products. I have a low tolerance for cold, so I hated standing in the walk-in fridge, but I loved making decisions about what foods most urgently needed to get on the shelves. I relished considering expiration dates, likely popularity, and likely need.