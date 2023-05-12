Neil Gorsuch’s Ruling Against the Pork Industry Contained a Telling Confession

Six justices ultimately rejected the Gorsuch-Thomas-Barrett troika’s view of the Pike test. (Justice Brett Kavanaugh helpfully tallied up a scorecard in his own concurring opinion on the matter.) Sotomayor and Kagan, who otherwise joined Gorsuch’s opinion, broke with him on this point. “In short, I vote to affirm the judgment because [the pork producers] fail to allege a substantial burden on interstate commerce as required by Pike, not because of any fundamental reworking of that doctrine,” Sotomayor wrote in her own brief concurring opinion. In other words, in Sotomayor’s view, the pork industry couldn’t even get its foot in the courthouse door under Pike based on what it alleged would happen if Proposition 12 went into effect.

In his own dissent, Chief Justice John Roberts would let the pork industry step more than a foot inside the courthouse. He wrote that he would have remanded the case back to the court to reapply Pike more thoroughly, disagreeing with Sotomayor and Kagan on the outcome but siding with them on Pike’s continued validity. Kavanaugh and Justices Samuel Alito and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined his dissent. This is not to say that those four justices would have ultimately sided with the pork industry on its Pike claim. They simply would not have dismissed it out of hand, as five of their colleagues did for varying reasons.

When thinking about the court, most people typically describe it in the bluntest terms by noting there are six conservative justices and three liberal justices. That thinking isn’t quite wrong. For most cases that most people care about the most, this is the most relevant information when trying to predict what the outcome will be. But the court’s ideological balance can be more complicated when the justices are removed from the vicissitudes of the culture wars and from other ideologically tinged battles. If the list of cases left to be decided this term is any indication, however, that respite will be short-lived.