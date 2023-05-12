Neil Gorsuch’s Ruling Against the Pork Industry Contained a Telling Confession

Gorsuch, writing for the 5-4 majority, rejected the idea that Proposition 12 fell within the Dormant Commerce Clause’s extraterritorial thinking. The measure was not protectionist in design to protect the state’s own (virtually nonexistent) pork industry, nor did it go so far as to commandeer out-of-state economic activity in the way that the court’s precedents usually cared about. He also wrote that the industry had misunderstood the Pike line of cases in the broader constellation of interstate commerce: The “clearly excessive” burden was meant to uncover whether the states were discriminating against out-of-state commerce in indirect ways.

Here is where the five justices in the effective majority—Gorsuch and Justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan—part ways. In a portion of the opinion signed only by Gorsuch, Thomas, and Barrett, the three justices try to limit Pike’s application in future cases by arguing that Congress, not the courts, are better equipped to weigh the costs and benefits to interstate commerce. “So far, Congress has declined the producers’ sustained entreaties for new legislation,” Gorsuch pointedly noted. “And with that history in mind, it is hard not to wonder whether [they] have ventured here only because winning a majority of a handful of judges may seem easier than marshaling a majority of elected representatives across the street.”

This is, to put it mildly, a fairly blunt comment for a Supreme Court justice to make about how litigants might see the court and its current line-up. It echoes how some liberals describe the court now that it has six conservative justices. And Gorsuch’s complaints about judicial balancing tests and statements of respect for democratic processes are all the more striking considering the fact that he was in the majority in West Virginia v. EPA last term. In that case, he and five of his conservative colleagues relied upon the major-questions doctrine to strike down a long-defunct power-plant regulation because it didn’t think Congress had “spoken clearly enough” on the matter. What counts as “speaking clearly”? We’ll find out in the future, I guess.