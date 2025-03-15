The Big Lesson From Bernie Sanders’s Gangbusters Anti-Oligarchy Tour

As I noted two weeks ago, Trumpism isn’t working. Democrats have essentially staked their future on proving this beyond a shadow of a doubt. At the same time, they are largely locked out of meaningful policymaking in Washington, so they’re stuck in the position of finding alternate means to use politics to construct a majority. What Sanders has been doing recently is highly instructive—and Democrats don’t need to be die-hard enthusiasts of his particular policy portfolio to extract the key lesson and act on it: Identify the victims of Trumpism, give them a voice, and get their stories told.

One thing that Sanders seems to understand is that Democrats are, at least in part, fighting a content-creation war. Politics is being fought in a skewed information environment that favors people who can reliably feed the beast with conflict and controversy. There is probably no quicker path to good, cheap conflict than, “President Deals and his ketamine-addled freak sidekick are screwing you over.” And Sanders is not the first liberal lawmaker to note that GOP lawmakers have been ordered to retreat from their own town halls after they got shouted down by their own voters. Expect to see more of this: As Democrat Maxwell Frost recently vowed, “We’re filling a void.”

That void exists because Republicans don’t actually govern: They don’t pass laws, don’t earmark funds, and have given up the power of the purse to an executive branch that isn’t spending money on anything besides a single Tesla for a president who doesn’t drive. So when Republican electeds end up in a room full of people who can’t pay their bills with whatever notches their representatives have carved into their ideological bedposts, things turn south and Republicans turn tail. Democrats can fill this vacuum by taking over these spaces. As they say, when there’s blood on the street, buy property.