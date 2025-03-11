Trump Proves He’s Totally Subservient to Elon Musk With Tesla Stunt
Tesla’s stock value is plummeting.
Elon Musk took such a massive financial hit Monday that his friend President Donald Trump is now moonlighting as a car salesman.
Tesla stock plummeted 15 percent, drying up the very last drops of Musk’s postelection gains and costing him a whopping $29 billion. In a post on Truth Social within the first hour of Tuesday, the president rushed to defend the bouncing billionaire head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, claiming that he was the victim of an illegal “boycott.”
“To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump gushed.
“But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for. They tried to do it to me at the 2024 Presidential Ballot Box, but how did that work out?” Trump wrote, pivoting back to his favorite subject: himself.
“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”
Of course, Musk’s money troubles are in part Trump’s fault in the first place. While he is certainly experiencing some brand erosion from his cartoonishly far-right turn, Musk’s Tesla is part of the same market that Trump is actively kneecapping with his plan to enact steep tariffs on America’s closest trading partners and his inability to say whether or not the U.S. is headed for another recession.
While Tesla’s stock flailed Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 890 points, the broader S&P 500 dropped by 2.7 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 4 percent.
Still, the unelected bureaucrat thanked Trump for his show of support, in a post on X, which experienced severe outages Monday (that Musk managed to somehow blame on Ukraine).
It’s not clear why Trump’s spotlight would lend any help to Musk now—the two are already publicly linked, and isn’t that part of the problem?