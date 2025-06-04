A Major Search and Seizure Case Is Coming to the Supreme Court

If the court already ruled in Caniglia that the doctrine did not apply to a person’s home, you might ask, why is the court hearing this case at all? For one thing, the Montana Supreme Court sided with the state by adopting an unusual reading of the court’s 2021 ruling. Thomas’s four-page majority opinion was fairly straightforward: “What is reasonable for vehicles is different from what is reasonable for homes,” he concluded, and he appeared to foreclose the community-caretaking doctrine for the latter altogether.

While the court’s decision in Caniglia was unanimous, however, there appeared to be significant differences lurking beneath the surface. Three of the justices wrote concurring opinions that appeared designed to narrow Thomas’s conclusion. “A warrant to enter a home is not required, we explained, when there is a ‘need to assist persons who are seriously injured or threatened with such injury,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, quoting from precedent, and said that he joined Thomas’s opinion insofar as it did not say otherwise.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote that he joined Thomas’s opinion because it “properly rejects the broad ‘community caretaking’ theory” adopted by the First Circuit. At the same time, he wrote in favor of an expansive form of the doctrine in other circumstances, pointing to the possibility of elderly Americans whose relatives could not contact them and other hypotheticals not covered by the court’s precedents.