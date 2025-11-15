Epstein Survivors Weigh in On Brutal MTG-Trump Feud: Report

Trump: I had an MRI and the result was outstanding.



Reporter: Was it your brain?



Trump: I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well. pic.twitter.com/uMhkBu0RUU — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2025

For what it’s worth, an MRI is a fairly involved process that involves removing clothing, donning earplugs, and lying completely still in a large scanner for extended periods of time with the goal of obtaining quality images of internal structures of the body, according to Johns Hopkins University’s School of Medicine. Given the amount of effort this process takes, several people on social media pointed out, patients would generally know what body part is being tested.

Trump, who is the oldest person ever elected president, has been the subject of swirling theories and concerns about his health for months, which seems to have put him on the defensive. The president breezed past his ignorance about the test and continued the conversation with the reporter, lauding his mental acuity, as he is wont to do.

“The other thing I took is, I took, as you know, a … very advanced test on mental acuity. Because I think a president should have to do that. And as you probably heard I aced it, I got a perfect score … and the only reason I tell you that is that it’s one subject, unlike Biden, and others, that you can take off your plate,” he said.