The Trump Administration Is Rushing to Implement SNAP Cuts

But the cuts to programs like SNAP are bad for everyone—not just those who currently receive food assistance. SNAP is one of the few entitlements left: Anyone who needs it can access the program as long as they fall below the income limits, and program spending grows to cover the need. That means that families don’t have to stay on waiting lists because there aren’t enough funds to help everyone who qualifies, as they do now with other programs like childcare subsidies or rental assistance. When a job loss, divorce, or death in the family upends their financial stability, food aid is usually there for them relatively quickly.

SNAP thus performs the critical function of helping to prop up the economy during times of crisis, like a recession, or in local areas when a factory closes and unemployment spikes. Even in normal times, communities that experience high rates of hunger, like rural areas, rely on the nutrition programs to buoy the local economy, keeping grocery stores and small farm stands in business. By some estimates, every dollar spent on food stamps results in a $1.54 boost in the economy. During more dire times, the program pumps even more money through the economy.

Republicans have, per usual, portrayed these work requirements as commonsense reforms to reduce fraud and waste. But many of the people who receive SNAP are already working, yet can’t make enough to feed their families and can’t do anything to improve the job market where they live. Many others have caregiving duties that are more pressing than work, or health problems that will only be made worse if they don’t have enough to eat. And SNAP actually has the opposite problem: Only an estimated 88 percent of the people eligible for it apply and receive the benefit, so the issue is not that too many people are benefiting from the program but that too few are.