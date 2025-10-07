Professor Flees to Europe After Turning Point USA Calls Him Antifa
Rutgers University professor Mark Bray no longer feels safe at home.
Author and Rutgers University history professor Mark Bray is taking his wife and children to Europe after facing mounting death threats, some of which were sent to his home address.
Bray made the announcement on Monday, shortly after the school’s Turning Point USA chapter called for his termination and claimed his research—which focuses on the history of leftist movements—“puts conservative students at risk for antifa to come in.”
“You have a teacher that so often promotes political violence, especially in his book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, which talks about militant fascism, which is on term with political violence,” Rutgers Turning Point chapter treasurer Megyn Doyle told Fox News last week.
A petition from the university’s Turning Point chapter also accused Bray of being “a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus.” Bray states that he is against facism, not conservative students on campus.
Even still, the so-called free speech club got their wish. In an email to his students later posted on the Rutgers University subreddit, Bray said his class would be online for the rest of the semester as he and his family go to Europe out of fear for their safety.
Hi everyone in Terrorism,
Unfortunately my situation has gotten worse recently. This weekend, shortly after some negative media and social media attention (some of which, ironically enough, accused me of being a ‘terrorist’), I received another death threat and a separate threat that included my home address. The University and the authorities have been notified. Since my family and I do not feel safe in our home at the moment, we are moving for the year to Europe. Truly I am so bummed about not being able to spend time with you all in the classroom. I really enjoyed our conversations.
Bray went on to notify the students that he’d be moving the class online asynchronously until the midterm, given the time difference.
This chilling news comes as President Trump designates antifa as a terrorist organization, even as he’s unable to name a single leader of the group—because it doesn’t exist. Trump also declared any vaguely leftist rhetoric to be domestic terrorism in his NPSM-7 memo.
“Wait, so they terrorize, dox him, and he’s the terrorist?” one comment on r/Rutgers read.
“I loved him as a professor,” said another. “He was great at challenging us to argue more nuanced points. He made me such a better writer. I’m honestly in so much shock I was only in class with him like three years ago.”