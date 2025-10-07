Professor Flees to Europe After Turning Point USA Calls Him Antifa

“You have a teacher that so often promotes political violence, especially in his book Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, which talks about militant fascism, which is on term with political violence,” Rutgers Turning Point chapter treasurer Megyn Doyle told Fox News last week.

A petition from the university’s Turning Point chapter also accused Bray of being “a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus.” Bray states that he is against facism, not conservative students on campus.

Even still, the so-called free speech club got their wish. In an email to his students later posted on the Rutgers University subreddit, Bray said his class would be online for the rest of the semester as he and his family go to Europe out of fear for their safety.