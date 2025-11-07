The Best Way to Replace Trump’s Lost Tariff Revenue? Ask Joe Biden.

In his oral argument before the Supreme Court, Solicitor General D. John Sauer insisted that Trump’s emergency tariffs were never intended to raise revenue; instead, they were meant to regulate foreign trade. Sauer had to say this because Trump’s emergency tariffs rely on a statute (the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act) that allows the president to regulate trade but doesn’t mention tariffs anywhere in its text. But Trump gave the game away in his 2025 inaugural address when he said, “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens.” Trump even spoke of creating an “External Revenue Service.”

Trump’s dream of replacing the income tax in its entirety with tariffs, in addition to being outrageously regressive, is ridiculous. To achieve it, Trump’s tariffs would have to raise not $300 billion in surplus revenue per year but $3 trillion, which is what the Treasury raised last year from individual and corporate income taxes. (And that doesn’t even count $1.7 trillion in payroll taxes.) Imports last year totaled about $3 trillion, so replacing the income tax with tariffs would require slapping a 100 percent tariff on every item imported to the United States.

What is not ridiculous is replacing $300 billion in excess tariff revenue that ceases to be available. You can get there by dusting off various tax proposals that President Joe Biden proposed but never got enacted. He was, regardless of what Trump says, a very good president.