Elizabeth Warren Is Right About the Democrats’ Big Problem

Before proceeding, let me disclose that Chait and I are friendly acquaintances and that our views are sufficiently similar that in 2011 he successfully recommended me to succeed him as this magazine’s TRB columnist. (A baby tech tycoon bought the magazine the following year, fired me, then later fired himself by selling the magazine to its present owner.) There is, however, some disagreement between Chait and myself about how far left the Democrats should go on economic policy—he’s more cautious than I am—and we’ve aired that disagreement before.

Warren’s speech was refreshing not because it was original (others, including me, have made the same argument), but because it emanated from a politician. Warren relies on wealthy political donors just like other pols; between 2019 and 2024, when she ran for re-election, 42 percent of her campaign funds came from large donors. She even accepted Super PAC money in her 2020 presidential campaign. But Warren has consistently criticized the role big money plays in politics, and now she’s criticizing it not only for advancing extremism among Republicans, but also for advancing excessive moderation among her fellow Democrats. To which I say: Bravo.

I don’t dispute that moderation is a virtue in politics, as it is most everyplace else. I agree with Chait, and with John Judis and Ruy Teixeira’s book Where Have All the Democrats Gone?, that the Brahmin Left’s cultural vocabulary (“genderqueer,” “intersectionality,” “Latinx,” and so on) is a political liability that’s best avoided. Democratic candidates ought to (and usually do) steer clear of anything that voters will hear as faculty-lounge virtue-signaling. Instead, they should preach a Rawlsian doctrine of mutual tolerance, though they shouldn’t call it that. If this be “moderation,” let’s have more of it.