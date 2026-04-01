The Republicans’ Flimsy Plan to Pass Their Terrible Voter ID Bill

The Republicans are thus attempting to shoehorn the bill’s key provisions into the budget reconciliation process, which would only require a simple majority of 51 votes to pass. But using this maneuver won’t be a panacea—in fact, some conservatives grumble it will doom their efforts to make the SAVE America Act the law of the land. “It’s hard to imagine how the SAVE America Act could be passed through reconciliation,” GOP Senator Mike Lee wrote on social media last week. “And by ‘hard’ I mean ‘essentially impossible.’”

Given that the bill focuses on voting laws, not funding levels, it seems highly unlikely to pass muster with the rules that govern this special process. Reconciliation is typically employed as a tool to approve a president’s budgetary priorities without input from the other party; it was last used to pass Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which dramatically slashed social spending and extended certain tax breaks. But let’s consider how Republicans might go about it.

Any discussion of reconciliation requires some mind-numbing discussion of Senate operating procedure. So, to paraphrase Olivia Newton-John—or Dua Lipa, depending on your generation—Let’s get technical. Reconciliation allows the majority to avoid the filibuster for certain legislation. It first requires the majority party in both chambers of Congress to draft and adopt a budget resolution, which will lay out the guidelines for crafting the eventual bill.