The Incredible Shrinking MAGA

If you follow politics on social media, you’ve probably encountered a claim about Donald Trump that goes like this: “LOL Trump’s support is rock-solid LOL, his base will never leave him LOL.” And it’s true: The white-hot core of MAGA does remain with him. But we should ask ourselves a different question: What’s happening with the coalition that elected Trump in 2024? How much of that constellation of constituencies is still with him?

On those questions, the latest Fox News poll is nothing short of astonishing. On both his general approval ratings and many major issues, his numbers among voter groups that have reliably supported him in the past are awful. They’re also terrible among the non-Trumpy groups that he pulled into the coalition in 2024. And so, even if Trump can rely on his MAGA core, so what? Republicans can’t stave off major damage in the midterms with MAGA alone.