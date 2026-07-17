The Supreme Court’s Most Brazen Attack on Congress Yet

But the greater import of the decision lies not in its result but in its rationale. Justice Gorsuch exhumed a theory first surfaced in an outlier 2001 decision, Westside Mothers v. Havemann, by a Michigan federal district judge, scornfully reversed by a unanimous Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals panel and a dead letter ever since. In the words of the only published recognition I have found of the earthquake potential of this term’s Landor rationale, professor Steven Vladeck wrote, the “Westside Mothers theory was treated as a long-shot attempt to rewrite the Constitution—one that failed.”

This theory is that a federal law implementing Congress’s authority, enumerated in the first sentence of Section 8, Article 1 of the Constitution, to raise and spend funds “for the general welfare of the United States”—is not a law at all but a mere contract offer to potential recipients of federal largesse. As such, the theory goes on, in another leap similarly untethered to constitutional text or discernible logic, individuals cannot sue any nonconsenting state agency or official who violates conditions prescribed in such spending laws—and Congress cannot constitutionally authorize such suits, as a “necessary and proper” means of ensuring compliance with the conditions.

For the past century and a half, individual suits have been authorized by a Reconstruction-era statute to redress state officials’ violations of federal law. That statute, widely known as Section 1983, provides that “every person who, under color of law,” deprives any person “of any rights secured by the Constitution and laws, shall be liable to the party injured in an action at law, suit in equity, or other proper proceeding for redress.” As noted above, only three years ago the court brushed aside a defendant’s invitation to “reject decades of precedent, and to rewrite Section 1983’s plain text to read ‘laws (unless those laws rest on the Spending Power).’” But on June 23 of this year, five justices joined a decision expounding precisely that constitutional rewrite.