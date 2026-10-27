José Andrés Is Spectacularly Wrong About D.C.’s Proposed Foie Gras Ban

The animal rights movement targets cruelty in two ways: mitigation and bans. Mitigation, such as improved animal welfare practices, tends to be more viable at scale. While some campaigns, such as those seeking federal welfare protections for farmed animals, have gone nowhere due to entrenched farming and meat interests, there have been considerable wins like California voters’ passage in 2018 of Proposition 12, which banned the production and sale of products including pork and eggs that come from factory farms that use extreme forms of confinement. Ballot initiatives, like Prop 12 and Initiative 86, have long been a preferred tool of the movement because of a political disconnect on animal rights: It’s ostensibly a fringe and unpopular issue, in part because Americans eat more meat per capita than almost anywhere else in the world, so politicians usually ignore it, but pro–animal welfare measures tend to be popular with the public. Direct democracy, in the form of voter referenda, allows citizens to weigh in on ethical issues like animal treatment that make it onto legislative agendas far less frequently.

Targeted animal rights measures, like D.C.’s proposed ban, are especially likely to succeed; banning the production of duck and goose meat entirely would likely be a nonstarter in the city. But that doesn’t mean that a ban on just foie gras wouldn’t be consequential. There are only a handful of foie gras producers in the entire country, and the three cities that consume the most of it are Las Vegas, New York, and D.C. So banning it in one these places endangers the viability of the entire domestic industry. At the same time, a ban would hurt only a very small number of farms, restaurants, and eaters—so the opposition is not particularly powerful. The choice to target D.C., in other words, is not a random or trivial decision but a pragmatic, strategic one.

Product bans tend to be politically unpopular, especially in the United States, which has a libertarian streak on matters of government regulation. Opponents of pro-animal policies often argue that legislating what people can eat impinges on core freedoms, including gustatory pleasure—especially when the state should be, as Andrés argues, doing more important things for our fellow human beings. Call it foodie libertarian whataboutism. But the argument is a weak one. Indeed, it was not a champion of a strong state, but one of the world’s foremost libertarian philosophers, Robert Nozick, who wrote that the pleasure one gets from causing harms to animals does not outweigh those animals’ interests in not being harmed.