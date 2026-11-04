What Democrats Just Accomplished in Ohio Is Remarkable

Though MS NOW was still waiting, a voice across the tavern shouted that Bloomberg and NBC had called it: Amy Acton had won the governor’s seat. A statehouse rep in the room won reelection, so did a judge. Within a minute, another shouted message: Dems were on track to win multiple new seats in the Ohio House, breaking the supermajority. It started to be hard to hear why everyone was bursting into elated cheers. Talarico won in Texas! On the TVs in the tavern, Acton’s image filled the screen, final confirmation she had won. Thunder. Relief.

Vivek Ramaswamy spent $79 million (including $41.3 million of his own money) to lose a governor’s race in which the billionaire showed himself to be so out of touch, he thought it would help his campaign to dig Acton’s estranged mother out of the cobwebs for an unconscionable attack ad that drew resounding disgust from across parties (with the notable exception of Donald Trump and JD Vance). The grossest campaign in America lost last night. Ohio, which hasn’t swung left in a governor’s race since 2006, just did.

I suspect, though, that the result, while certainly part of a national referendum on Trump and Republicans who’ve kowtowed to him at every level, is also a reflection of Democratic candidates who activated an impressive grassroots campaign. Every time Ramaswamy skipped across the state (or out of state) in his private jet or invested millions in cartoonishly evil attack ads, Acton was on a family farm, or on a union picket line, or at a diner, leaning in to talk to voters regardless of party. And down-ticket candidates did the same. Ohio was won by making the race not about party but about Ohioans, writ large, winning.