Trump Has Even Warped How We View Victory

Democrats have promised sweeping change. And with their new congressional majorities, they finally have the power to hold hearings to determine why sweeping change just isn’t possible right now.

We are on the verge of restoring things that, until recently, were considered routine functions of a modern civilization. Scientific research. Public health. Educational opportunity. Foreign aid. The radical notion that government employees should possess some familiarity with the agencies they run. Imagine the possibilities.

One day, the Centers for Disease Control might once again be run by someone who believes in diseases. The husk of the Department of Education could return to the controversial business of education. Scientists at the National Institutes of Health might be allowed to conduct experiments without first determining whether the results would upset a podcast host.