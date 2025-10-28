Trump’s Ballroom Defenders Have Adopted the “Abundance” Argument

I won’t dwell here on my disagreements with what I’ve come to think of as the Abundance Trilogy; if you want to know more about that, click here, here, and here. In summary: I agree with the abundist premise that local zoning can be abused to keep out the “wrong element,” or to exacerbate a housing shortage, or to slow to a crawl progress on building vital infrastructure like a high-speed rail project connecting Los Angeles to San Francisco. But I don’t think the discussion ends there. Zoning can also be applied to the legitimate uses for which it’s intended, such as environmental protection and historic preservation. Zoning can even be used to require new construction to be less exclusionary of racial minorities, as Deborah Archer points out in her important book Dividing Lines: How Transportation Infrastructure Reinforces Racial Inequality.Philadelphia’s Chinatown Stitch, which Trump has defunded, is one recent example.

Rather than take the position of being anti-zoning or pro-zoning, we should regard zoning as a tool that can be applied for good or ill. We want thriving and inclusive neighborhoods, and as Jane Jacobs noted in her 1961 classic The Death and Life of Great American Cities, doing so requires thoughtful planning by the people who live there. Communities have a right to protect both their natural environment and their built environment in ways that make them flourish, because if they don’t it’s unlikely anybody else will. They just shouldn’t abuse that right to discriminate against minority or low-income populations.

Trump’s demolition spree on the White House grounds bears little obvious relevance to the Abundance books because a.) nothing done to the White House grounds will have any practical impact on the broader society; and b.) the regulatory barriers are minimal (though these were flouted by Trump just the same).