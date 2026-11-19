Is Trump Flip-Flopping on Congestion Pricing?
The president once attacked New York City’s traffic plan. Now, the federal government is making grants available for similar programs across the country.
After years of trying to destroy New York City’s congestion pricing system, the Trump administration is now offering grants to take similar policies nationwide.
The Federal Highway Administration announced Thursday that it would invest $100 million to target and eliminate congestion, including funds to implement “HOV toll lanes, as well as congestion, cordon and parking pricing programs,” Gothamist reported.
Just hours after the announcement was made, that specific language was removed from the official online press release, according to Streetsblog NYC. Similar language describing congestion pricing can still be found in the description of the federal Congestion Relief Program.
Trump first announced that he would challenge New York City’s new congestion pricing program in February 2025 by declaring himself king. In March, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration did not have the authority to revoke the city’s pricing policy. The Department of Transportation appealed that decision in June, arguing that it was the judge who had overstepped the bounds of their authority, and that the FHWA officials could revoke policies whenever it pleased them. The appeals court has yet to rule on the matter.
In August 2026, Trump again mocked congestion pricing, claiming that the program was being run by “Radical Left Jihadists,” referring to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was elected after the policy was already in place.
In a statement to Gothamist, DOT spokesperson Danna Almeida denied that the grants would possibly fund congestion pricing programs like the one in Manhattan.
“As the statute is written, the grant program is nothing like New York City’s illegal cordon pricing program, nor does it impact the ongoing litigation,” Almeida said. “The Secretary has been clear, dollars collected from tolling should be reinvested back into roads and drivers should have access to free alternative routes.”
Since the city first began charging drivers $9 during peak periods to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority reports that traffic is down 15 percent.