Just hours after the announcement was made, that specific language was removed from the official online press release, according to Streetsblog NYC. Similar language describing congestion pricing can still be found in the description of the federal Congestion Relief Program.

Trump first announced that he would challenge New York City’s new congestion pricing program in February 2025 by declaring himself king. In March, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration did not have the authority to revoke the city’s pricing policy. The Department of Transportation appealed that decision in June, arguing that it was the judge who had overstepped the bounds of their authority, and that the FHWA officials could revoke policies whenever it pleased them. The appeals court has yet to rule on the matter.

In August 2026, Trump again mocked congestion pricing, claiming that the program was being run by “Radical Left Jihadists,” referring to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who was elected after the policy was already in place.