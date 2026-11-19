Todd Blanche’s Wife Abruptly Yanks Shady Supplements Off Website
Kristine Blanche removed some of the products on her supplement-selling website, which claimed to treat illnesses with no FDA-approved cure, after a reporter reached out.
Attorney General Todd Blanche’s wife, Kristine, was appointed in April to an advisory board for the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health and tasked with supporting research on alternative medicines. But as it turns out, she was profiting from unproven supplements and treatments all along.
A Guardian investigation published Thursday revealed that Kristine Blanche has been selling herbal compounds on a page of her website titled “Dr Blanche’s Dispensary.” Some of Blanche’s tinctures claim to help people recover from Epstein-Barr virus, more commonly known as mono, though she misspelled the name of the disease as “Epstien.” There are no Food and Drug Administration–approved medications that treat the disease.
Other listings on the page claim to treat human papillomavirus, or HPV, though those run about $63 a bottle through Blanche’s website. Another one of Blanche’s offerings purports to “boost” men’s testosterone for a measly $595 a pop.
As a member of the health board, Kristine Blanche oversees a $170 million annual budget.
Blanche told The Guardian that she has “a PhD and an MD degree,” and said she complies “with all mandatory FDA guidelines. Any publication to the contrary is false and defamatory.” She made note of her medical degree from a university in the British Caribbean territory of Montserrat and her previous work experience as a physician’s assistant, but added that she had never actually been a licensed physician in the U.S.
Yet those qualifications simply are not enough to be eligible for one of the government’s top public health positions, according to public health researchers.
“It absolutely concerns me,” Peter Lurie, the executive director of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, told The Guardian, reacting to Blanche’s appointment. “I have no confidence that the attorney general’s wife, with a financial interest in the kind of products this advisory committee concerns itself with, would be appropriate on the committee.”
Notably, the products to treat Epstein-Barr and HPV vanished from Blanche’s website the day after The Guardian sent her questions about them. Instead, the store now carries a disclaimer that “these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”