Republican Mayoral Candidate Refuses to Condemn “Literal Nazis”

In a hearing on Tuesday, Hanson refused to denounce the group, which had harassed journalists and threatened a local resident’s life, alleging instead that its presence was to prevent disruptions by antifa.

“I don’t denounce any of my clients,” Hanson said. “I’m a realtor, I’m not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is that they want to be, whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not.”

BREAKING: Controversial Franklin mayoral candidate Gabrielle @HansonforMayor refuses to denounce “actual literal Nazis” who came to forum to “protect” her and blames her colleagues for the division in the community. “You reap what you sow.” 1/ pic.twitter.com/ZaJCbiH3OD — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) October 11, 2023

But that reaction wasn’t what the group’s facilitator and self-avowed “actual literal Nazi” Brad Lewis was expecting. In a Sunday episode of the conservative streaming show Patriot Punkcast, Lewis expressed frustration that Hanson claimed she had nothing to do with their presence at the forum, adding that they were “security by request.”