Bingo: Trump Admits Intent to “Induce Lending” With Financial Statements

NY AG lawyer: This says "in order to induce lending" - you see that?

Trump: Yes.

NY AG lawyer: Little Roman i, it says as of June 30, 2011 - do you believe it was true and accurate?

Trump: Yeah, I do. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) November 6, 2023

While it might not sound like much, the admission is key to the New York attorney general’s case, which hopes to prove that Trump deceived banks and insurers by massively overvaluing his net worth. Trump essentially admitted on the stand that these financial documents were produced with the express intent to induce lending. The Trump Organization was likely able to secure loans at far lower interest rates due to all the overinflated valuations.

Hours before, Trump had thrown the responsibility of the financial statements onto his accountants while simultaneously claiming he could have conjured any number he desired for the net worth assessment.

“I’d like to go back to the statement of financial condition, it says Donald J. Trump was responsible for designing and implementing internal controls relative to the presentation of these statements. What did you do on this?” asked lawyers for the attorney general’s office.