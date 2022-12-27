George Santos Spent the Holiday Doing Damage Control

Santos has also yet to explain how he went from reporting having no assets or earned income in 2020 to declaring he was worth millions in 2022.



But there are concerns beyond the fabrications on his CV. The right-winger has also said he is Jewish through his mother’s family, and has attended several Republican Jewish events. On this point, Santos has begun to backtrack after reports from Jewish Insider and the Forward showed his family has no Jewish heritage whatsoever.



In new video, George Santos is STILL claiming to be Jewish—and he’s mad Jews won’t just accept him since there’s so much antisemitism out there and he’s so supportive of Israel. pic.twitter.com/RyNi1gnW0N — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) December 27, 2022

His explanation is, to put it charitably, thin. “I’m Catholic, but I’m also ‘Jew-ish,’” he told City & State NY in an absolutely cringeworthy pun. “It strikes me as so odd that people are rushing to disinherit me…in a time and era where antisemitism is at [an] all-time rise.”

