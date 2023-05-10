Here Are the Exact Charges Against Serial Liar George Santos
Hopefully a 13-count indictment doesn’t interfere with the congressman’s acclaimed volleyball career.
Representative and serial fabulist George Santos was charged Wednesday with fraud and lying to Congress.
Santos surrendered to authorities at the federal court on Long Island. He was officially charged with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of unlawful monetary transactions, one count of theft of public funds, two counts of unemployment fraud, and two counts of making false statements on his House financial disclosure reports.
The New York Republican has courted nothing but scandal since he was elected in the 2022 midterms. He appears to have fabricated the bulk of his professional and educational resume. He also claimed his mother survived 9/11 (she was not even in the country) and seemingly lied that his grandparents fled the Holocaust and four of his employees were killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Read the full indictment here.
This is a developing story.