Trump’s Completely Incoherent Gettysburg Rant Gets Flayed on Twitter
The Republican presidential nominee couldn’t seem to recall any details about the pivotal battle.
Donald Trump tried to recount some history for the crowd during a weekend rally in Pennsylvania—but he didn’t seem to know what he was talking about.
“Gettysburg, what an unbelievable battle that was. The Battle of Gettysburg,” the former president said Saturday. “What an unbelievable―I mean, it was so much and so interesting, and so vicious and horrible, and so beautiful in so many different ways.”
As he spoke further, Trump even drew confused looks from his audience of supporters.
“The statement of Robert E. Lee―who’s no longer in favor, did you ever notice that?” Trump continued. “No longer in favor―‘Never fight uphill, me boys, never fight uphill.’ They were fighting uphill. He said, ‘Wow, that was a big mistake.’ He lost his great general, and they were fighting. ‘Never fight uphill, me boys!’ But it was too late.”
Leaving aside the incoherence, speaking about a Confederate general in a weird, favorable way also sets off some red flags.
Was it because Lee was an insurrectionist?
And it’s not even the first time: In 2020, Trump also praised Lee and cited the made-up quote about fighting uphill.
But mostly, people just couldn’t believe how incoherent Trump sounded, even for Trump, with author James Surowiecki describing the speech as a “bizarro history lesson.”
Does Trump know that much about American history? Seven years ago, he had some odd words about 19th century abolitionist Frederick Douglass being “recognized more and more.”
Maybe it’s yet another example of his cognitive decline. Trump has said he wants to deport U.S. citizens, can’t give a straight answer about TikTok, claimed that migrants at the southern border speak languages no one can understand, and, when called out about his gaffes, says he’s just being sarcastic.
Perhaps he needs to pay a visit to the actual battlefield—although, he’d probably say something even more insane.