Ex-Giuliani Associate Exposes “How Things Work” in Trump Government

“I explained to him that, ‘Listen, you know how things work all over the world, this is just how things work in the United States,’” Parnas added.

Parnas: Lutsenko told me ‘I’m the General Prosecutor of Ukraine, I want to meet AG Barr’ so, I tell that to Rudy and he’s like ‘look, you want to meet AG Barr, the way things work here is you pay a lobbyist and they will get you in there so you can pay me $200k and I will… pic.twitter.com/YXmKexOyQq — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2024

The information that Giuliani extracted from meetings with a host of Ukrainian officials transformed into a conspiracy accusing Biden of orchestrating a political cover-up in the Eastern European nation while serving as vice president in order to protect his son Hunter’s seat on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma. Once Biden became president, that conspiracy became the primary allegation in a Republican-led impeachment effort—even though Parnas had warned Giuliani long before that the entire story was false.

“The American people have been lied to, by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and various cohorts of individuals in government and media positions. They created falsehoods to serve their own interests knowing it would undermine the strength of our nation,” Parnas testified at a House impeachment inquiry hearing in March.