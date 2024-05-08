Trump Uses Break From Criminal Trial to Talk About Weird NFTs Again
Donald Trump is out of court and this is how he’s spending his time.
After complaining about being forced to attend his hush-money trial, Donald Trump is spending his day off with people who spent thousands of dollars on his NFTs.
Axios reports that, after his trial wrapped up for the day on Tuesday, Trump flew back to Palm Beach, Florida, to have dinner with the NFT buyers at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The buyers each bought at least 47 of his “Mugshot Edition” NFTs, which cost $99 each. The “artworks” consist of images ranging from his actual mugshot to artist renderings of him dressed as a cowboy or superhero.
After his trial wrapped on Tuesday, Trump told reporters “I’d like to be campaigning” and has vented on his Truth Social account about being required to attend every day of his trial proceedings in New York in accordance with state law. But he has no campaign events scheduled for Wednesday. He has also complained that he wouldn’t be allowed to attend his youngest child Barron’s high school graduation (he also scheduled a campaign event for the same day). But the former president is also desperate for cash due to the many legal judgments against him.
He owes E. Jean Carroll $83 million after she successfully sued him for defamation. He owes The New York Times $400,000. He also currently has a surety company backing him to the tune of $175 million to appeal the fraud trial ruling against him. That doesn’t include the legal fees he’s racked up, which at least one of his former lawyers, Rudy Giuliani, says he isn’t paying.
He could easily be going bankrupt and, in his desperation for cash, has engaged in ventures including branded $399 sneakers, the aforementioned NFTs, and even “God Bless the USA” Bibles.