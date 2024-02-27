Key Witness Against Fani Willis Completely Crumbles on the Stand

Merchant: When did you first have knowledge of their relationship?



Bradley: I've said time and time again that I don't have knowledge of when the relationship began. So I can't answer that. — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 27, 2024

Bradley also continually said he couldn’t remember telling Merchant certain details. Merchant kept asking him to confirm things he had previously told her, but Bradley only answered, “I don’t recall.” It got to the point that presiding Judge Scott McAfee told Merchant to move on, because the line of questioning was going nowhere.

Merchant: So when you told me that he had a garage door opener for Willis's residence, you were lying?



Bradley: I don't recall telling you that.... — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) February 27, 2024

Trump’s legal team allege that Willis and Wade had an “improper intimate personal relationship,” and accuse the couple of taking extravagant vacations that Wade paid for in part by billing Willis’s office.

Willis has denied the allegations. She says the relationship began in 2022, after Willis joined the case, and that they each paid their own share of the vacation bill. But the most important thing to remember, Willis has stressed, is that Trump and his co-defendants are currently on trial for “trying to steal an election.”