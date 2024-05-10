Stormy Daniels Just Hilariously Called Out Trump’s Biggest Insecurity
The adult film actress quipped that “real men” testify.
Porn star Stormy Daniels is goading Doanld Trump to take the stand following her testimony—though actually doing so may not turn out so well for the presumed GOP presidential nominee.
“Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court. Oh...wait. Nevermind,” Daniels wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. She had completed her explosive testimony earlier that day.
Trump had already had a difficult time keeping his mouth shut about Daniels’s testimony early Tuesday, flaming the adult film star in a Truth Social post that was quickly removed, likely for fear of violating the gag order. So, instead of attacking Daniels directly, Trump wrote up another post condemning the trial in its entirety.
“THIS CROOKED JOE BIDEN INSPIRED TRIAL IS AN ATTACK ON HIS POLITICAL OPPONENT, AND ON AMERICA ITSELF. THE CORRUPT AND HIGHLY CONFLICTED JUDGE, JUAN MERCHAN, IS PRESIDING OVER THE DEATH OF THE NEW YORK CITY AND STATE SYSTEM OF JUSTICE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!”
Trump is on thin ice after having violated his gag order 10 times. Under its restrictions, Trump can’t speak publicly about courtroom staff, prosecutors, jurors, witnesses, or any of their family members. That includes attacking them on social media. Future violations could earn him more financial penalties and the possibility of jail time.
But legal experts predict that Trump’s bombastic behavior—and his penchant for outright denying any accusations against him—would only land him in more hot water if he decided to take the stand.
“I wouldn’t hold my breath on Trump ever testifying in this trial. It would be enormously self-destructive,” tweeted Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel for the Department of Justice, on Wednesday. “It may require unusual self-control on Trump’s part.”
Trump is accused of using Cohen to sweep an affair with Daniels under the rug ahead of the 2016 presidential election. The Republican presidential nominee faces 34 felony charges in this case for allegedly falsifying business records with the intent to further an underlying crime. Trump has pleaded not guilty on all counts.