Trump Draws Fire for Using Obvious Mafia Tactic on Gag Order

As the hush-money trial for former President Donald Trump resumed on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson held a press conference outside the courthouse and issued a slew of falsehoods in defense of Trump, denigrated the legitimacy of the judicial branch, and even attacked the adult daughter of the judge who is overseeing the case, Juan Merchan.

Speaker Mike Johnson is outside Trump's trial offering a stream of lies pic.twitter.com/LpCpqturFI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2024

The move was quickly noticed by court reporters, who asked Trump if he was using Johnson and others to sidestep the gag order prohibiting him from making the types of statements levied by Johnson moments earlier. Trump responded expansively while saying nothing: “I do have a lot of surrogates, and they are speaking very beautifully.”