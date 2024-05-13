Lindsey Graham Reveals Outrageous Position on Election Results

“Look Dana, I fully commit to accept the results of 2024. I think that Donald Trump will be the victory,” Vance told CNN’s Dana Bash. “If it’s a free and fair election, Dana, I think every Republican will enthusiastically accept the results. And again, I think that those results will show that Donald Trump will be reelected president.”

DANA BASH: Will you commit to accepting the results of this year's election?



JD VANCE: I totally plan to accept the results of 2024. I think that Donald Trump will be the victor. I think those results will show that Donald Trump was elected. pic.twitter.com/CsY1LBX409 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 12, 2024

Conservatives have insisted—without evidence—that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump since he refused to concede to President Joe Biden’s victory. The scandal resulted in a slew of criminal charges for Trump and his allies in their efforts to undermine elections in swing states such as Arizona and Georgia. Simultaneously, news outlets that aired the baseless allegations, including Fox News and Newsmax, are under the gun for historic defamation lawsuits by voting machine companies. The gamut of lies has been thoroughly debunked, but Republicans attempting to curry favor with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee continue to double down on it.

