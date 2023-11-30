Liberals Are Wrong to Trash the Supreme Court’s New Code of Ethics

The justices were not brought around to act by the remote threat of such legislation actually passing. Reformers’ trump card was a simpler but incontrovertible and politically irresistible demand—that the court adopt ethics rules substantially equivalent to those in effect for all other federal judges. Those rules comprise the code propounded by the Judicial Conference of the United States, the self-styled national policymaking body for the federal courts (which Chief Justice John Roberts chairs). On November 12 that is what the justices purported to do—and in fact, was for most intents and purposes what they did do.

Some critics have asserted that the new code ratifies, rather than prohibits, all the flagrant excesses that triggered the public opprobrium fueling the reformers’ triumph. If true, this complaint would mean that the preexisting Judicial Conference standards for lower court judges would not have barred any of Justice Clarence Thomas’s and Justice Sam Alito’s off-the-rails misadventures.

But that is not the case. In particular, both codes require “disqualification” from cases if “the Justice knows that the Justice … or the Justice’s spouse has a financial interest in the subject matter in controversy … or any other interest that could be affected substantially by the outcome of the proceeding.” (Emphasis added.) Any third grader would know that that plain language would bar Justice Clarence Thomas from cases that could implicate his spouse, Ginni, in the January 6 insurrection, otherwise working to overturn the 2020 election, or to further any similarly potentially illegal schemes to block or reverse Democratic ballot box victories in 2024.