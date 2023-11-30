Liberals Are Wrong to Trash the Supreme Court’s New Code of Ethics

For these life-tenured justices, who for decades had spurned a code of conduct as unnecessary, useless, and unworkable, this abrupt 180-degree about-face was grudging surrender to reformers’ superior political momentum. The justices’ embrace of this code reflects—indeed, the Preamble explicitly acknowledges—their need to persuade the electorate that they are bound by explicit and meaningful ethical rules. Key provisions of their code measure up to those criteria. However, critics have focused on weasel words—in the code and the unsigned “Commentary” that follows it—that they justifiably fear some justices may hope to trot out to cancel the code’s high-sounding strictures.

But such hand-wringing gets reformers’ strategic priorities backward. The overriding goal of reformers must be to maintain the political momentum that got them this win, in order to maximize, preserve, and build on its terms. Gearing up for the battles ahead means establishing a frame that highlights the best (not the worst) reasonable interpretation of the new code, to hold the justices to those robust standards, deter evasion and backsliding, and lay the groundwork for further advances. Because meaningful further advances are attainable, with or without action from this polarized Congress.

To begin with, liberals need to accept a realistic benchmark for calibrating the court’s work product. That would not be the ideal ethics regime they envisage as an end point—encapsulated, for example, by the bill recently reported on a party-line vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee. That measure, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency, or SCERT Act, which is currently stalled on the Senate floor, includes, among other items not in the Supreme Court’s code, enforcement arrangements that would subject the justices to at least a modicum of external supervision, as well as disclosure and recusal requirements governing litigants who funded justices’ confirmation campaigns.