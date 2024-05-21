Ted Cruz Gets Brutally Roasted After Posting About Texas Storm
The internet never forgets.
Senator Ted Cruz posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon touting all his help after a storm hit the Houston area on Thursday. Unfortunately for him, the internet never forgets, and in his case, he doesn’t have the best record on natural disasters.
In 2021, Cruz dashed off to vacation in Cancun while much of Texas was without electricity after a winter disaster, earning him scorn and mockery from his political colleagues as well as on social media. His post on Monday quickly brought in commentators eager to remind him of his actions.
Some brought up how he’s spent his time touting his podcast (which could get him in campaign finance trouble) and hawking his new book.
The Lose Cruz PAC, which is raising money to oust the Texas senator, also got in on the act.
Cruz is facing a tough reelection campaign against Representative Colin Allred, a former football player, and is looking to shore up any support he can. Cruz has a number of obstacles this time, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential candidacy pulling away votes and dangerously low fundraising numbers.
He should probably be doing things in Congress that would help his popularity, but, in true Cruz fashion, he’s trying to make sure airlines don’t have to easily offer refunds, and wants to give politicians extra security in airports so they that don’t get bothered if they leave their state in the middle of a disaster.