Ted Cruz Gets Brutally Roasted After Posting About Texas Storm

Senator Ted Cruz posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) Monday afternoon touting all his help after a storm hit the Houston area on Thursday. Unfortunately for him, the internet never forgets, and in his case, he doesn’t have the best record on natural disasters.



On Thursday, Houston was hit by a terrible storm. I've been working with community leaders, firefighters, and police officers to help the city rebuild.



Whenever we have a natural disaster, Texans come together.#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/FEJOnpaL3o — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2024

In 2021, Cruz dashed off to vacation in Cancun while much of Texas was without electricity after a winter disaster, earning him scorn and mockery from his political colleagues as well as on social media. His post on Monday quickly brought in commentators eager to remind him of his actions.

