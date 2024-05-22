Puppy Murderer Kristi Noem Banned From Every Tribal Land in Her State

The Executive Committee calls on the governor to reconsider the effectiveness of the liaisons she has appointed and whether or not they truly have an understanding of the issues affecting tribal nations as well as their ability to foster a cooperative relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota.

On Friday, as the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe met with representatives of Noem’s office, Noem held a press conference to address her being banned from the eight Oceti tribal lands and reiterated her cartel conspiracy.

“I ask them right back, ‘Why have they not banished the cartels? Why have they not banished the cartel affiliates?’” Noem said. “Why have they only focused their attention on me, who has offered them help, and not gone after those who are perpetuating violence?”

A vast majority of illicit drugs that enter the United States come from legal ports of entry—and not with migrants as Republicans insist—yet Noem has refused to give up the goat, instead throwing communities systematically oppressed by U.S. colonialism for 500 years under the bus for cheap political points.