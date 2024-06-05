Every Republican Who Voted Against Right to Birth Control
Here is the name of every Republican senator who helped kill the Right to Contraception Act.
Senate Republicans on Wednesday killed legislation that would have protected access to contraception and codified access to birth control into federal law. The Right to Contraception Act failed the Senate by a vote of 51-39, after failing to reach the minimum 60 votes needed to pass. All of the opposition came from Republicans, with the exception of Senator Chuck Schumer who changed his vote from ‘yes’ to ‘no’ in a procedural move in order to bring the vote again in the future.
The only two Republican senators to vote for the bill were Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Seven Republican senators were not present for the vote.
The bill was first introduced after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. It made its way back through Congress on Tuesday as conservative attacks on bodily autonomy deepen ahead of the November election. Trump recently stated he’s exploring policies to restrict access to birth control, a move that would impact an estimated 46.9 million people in the U.S. It’s not clear that the measure would pass the House, but the roll call is nonetheless a good record of where Republican senators stand on the issue.
Here’s a list of every Republican who voted against the measure:
John Barrasso—Wyoming
Marsha Blackburn—Tennessee
John Boozman—Arkansas
Ted Budd—North Carolina
Shelley Moore Capito—West Virginia
Bill Cassidy—Louisiana
John Cornyn—Texas
Tom Cotton—Arkansas
Kevin Cramer—North Dakota
Mike Crapo—Idaho
Ted Cruz—Texas
Steve Daines—Montana
Joni Ernst—Iowa
Deb Fischer—Nebraska
Chuck Grassley—Iowa
Josh Hawley—Missouri
John Hoeven—North Dakota
Cindy Hyde-Smith—Mississippi
Ron Johnson—Wisconsin
James Lankford—Oklahoma
Mike Lee—Utah
Cynthia Lummis—Wyoming
Roger Marshall—Kansas
Mitch McConnell—Kentucky
Markwayne Mullin—Oklahoma
Rand Paul—Kentucky
Pete Ricketts—Nebraska
James E. Risch—Idaho
Mike Rounds—South Dakota
Marco Rubio—Florida
Eric Schmitt—Missouri
Rick Scott—Florida
Tim Scott—South Carolina
John Thune—South Dakota
Thom Tillis—North Carolina
Tommy Tuberville—Alabama
Roger Wicker—Mississippi
Todd Young—Indiana