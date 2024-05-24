Cognitive Decline? Trump Brags About Putting His Pants On by Himself

Trump then proceeded to have an imaginary conversation with himself and unnamed Toughest Business People begging him to tell them how he puts his pants on. “‘How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on? Why do you put those pants on?’ ‘I’ll explain it to you someday’ ‘How do you do it? How do you get up? How?’”

Trump: A lot of people ask me “how do you put your pants on?” pic.twitter.com/a8RUJwdewU — Acyn (@Acyn) May 23, 2024

The tangent appeared to be intended to boast of Trump’s strength, but ultimately served as a conduit for his greatest weakness: His tendency to ramble incoherently. The stumble is one in a series of particularly nonsensical gaffes the 77-year old Trump has had lately, raising questions about his mental acuity. Recent polling shows six in ten Americans have doubts about Trump’s—and Biden’s—aging mental capability.