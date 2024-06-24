Here’s How Alex Jones’s Empire of Lies Will End
A bankruptcy court trustee has filed an emergency motion to shut down Jones’s media company.
After Alex Jones weaponized his media empire in order to broadcast countless conspiracy theories, his primary platform is coming to an end.
A U.S. bankruptcy court trustee filed an “emergency” motion Sunday to proceed with the liquidation of Jones’s media assets. That cash would be used toward the $1.5 billion that the far-right personality owes to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre after he claimed the mass shooting, which took the lives of 20 first graders and six adults, was a hoax.
Trustee Christopher Murray said in his filing that he “seeks this Court’s intervention to prevent a value-destructive money grab and allow an orderly process to take its course.”
Jones reportedly holds $9 million in personal assets, while InfoWars’s parent company, Free Speech Systems, has $6 million in cash, with roughly $1.2 million worth of inventory, reported the Associated Press.
Jones filed for bankruptcy in 2022 after losing his case against the victims of the tragedy. Jones himself filed earlier this month to liquidate all of his assets so that he could begin to put a dent in paying off the massive debt. Days later, the judge overseeing the personal bankruptcy case, Judge Christopher Lopez, approved the switch from reorganization to liquidation. Lopez also dismissed the company’s bankruptcy filing, noting that InfoWars had failed to reach an agreement with the victims’ families that would have allowed Jones to keep the business in operation while paying them millions of dollars per year.
In the background, Jones is working to appeal the judgments against him, claiming that while he now believes that the mass shooting did happen, his First Amendment rights should permit him to be able to say that they didn’t.