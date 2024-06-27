MTG Throws Serious Temper Tantrum When Asked About Election
Election denier Marjorie Taylor Greene snapped under pressure during a live interview.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will do practically anything to avoid saying she’d accept the 2024 election results no matter the outcome—even going so far as to throw a temper tantrum live on air.
During an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday, Greene refused to answer whether she would support the outcome of the presidential election if it swung in favor of Joe Biden, and then proceeded to get testy with the interviewer, accusing the Australian host of being a sell-out to the U.S. Democratic Party when she attempted to switch the topic.
“If it doesn’t go your way, if Biden wins, will you accept the results?” asked 7.30 host Sarah Ferguson.
“Again, what does this have to do with Julian Assange?” Greene asked. “Seriously, really?”
But Greene wouldn’t let her answer, instead chattering as Ferguson attempted to explain it’s the “next natural question about truth.”
“What network is this? What is this, ABC Australia? Is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat party? Is this what she decided to come up with today?” Greene said, looking off-camera.
“You’re a prominent figure in U.S. politics. The first debate is tomorrow. The results of the election is on the minds of not just Americans but the whole world, so it’s a natural point of curiosity,” Ferguson continued. “But I understand we’ve reached the end of the questions that you want to answer, thank you for talking to us about Julian Assange and for joining the program.”
In April, Greene lamented that the Capitol rioters were unsuccessful in stopping the certification of the presidential election results on January 6, and claimed that if she “had it [her] way” that Biden “wouldn’t even be president.”