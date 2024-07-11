Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Hypocrite Mike Johnson Votes for Garland Plan He Begged to Drop

Representative Anna Paulina Luna’s motion to hold Merrick Garland in inherent contempt still failed miserably, though.

Mike Johnson is seen in profile
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson was one of 204 Republicans who voted for a (failed) resolution to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt for refusing to release audio tapes of special counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Joe Biden—when just days earlier, he’d tried to stop the vote from happening altogether.

Johnson’s spinelessness was ultimately for nothing, as MAGA Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna’s “inherent contempt” resolution failed 204–210, with 19 members not voting.

If the resolution had passed, Garland would’ve been fined $10,000 for every day he did not comply with Republicans’ demands to turn over the audio recording, an attempt by the House GOP to turn up the heat on the attorney general, whom they voted to hold in contempt last month. When Biden asserted executive privilege over the recording to block Garland from releasing it, Republicans sued Garland to force his hand.

A total of four Republicans split with the rest of their party. Among them was Representative David Joyce, who also broke the party line in Garland’s contempt vote last month. This time, he was joined by Representatives Tom McClintock, John Duarte, and Mike Turner.

Despite the fact that House Republicans have already received transcripts of the interview, they have continued to demand its full audio. In reality, it appears that Republicans have been ceaselessly targeting Garland as part of their political retribution against the Department of Justice on behalf of Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Johnson reportedly urged Luna to hold off on calling for a vote on her resolution. While Johnson said he was also concerned about Garland, he believed the House’s lawsuit to enforce their congressional subpoena was enough.

Obviously, Luna didn’t see things that way.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Luna claimed that the vote had failed due to Republican absences and said she had already refiled and planned to call a vote again when Congress returns to session.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Alarming Meeting With Foreign Leader Speaks Volumes

Donald Trump is meeting with Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump sit and talk
Chris Kleponis/Pool/Bloomberg

While President Joe Biden meets with NATO members in Washington, D.C., Thursday, Donald Trump is having a foreign tête-à-tête of his own—albeit with a member of a starkly different crowd.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee is scheduled to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán at his Florida home, just days after the autocratic leader held private meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

The agenda of Trump and Orbán’s meeting is not entirely clear, though the war in Ukraine will likely be a topic of discussion, according to three sources that spoke with Reuters.

The visit will add fuel to growing concerns that Orbán is serving as a proxy between Trump and Putin, reported Bloomberg, and will likely upset a cohort of NATO allies who fear that Orbán’s meeting with the Russian ruler legitimized the country’s claim to the land it has invaded in Ukraine since the war began in 2022.

Foreign policy and national security analyst David Rothkopf slammed Trump’s meeting with Orbán. “Trump meeting Orban opposite NATO Summit immediately following Orban mtg w Putin and Xi is the sort of betrayal of the US that would’ve led to Congressional investigations or worse in the past,” Rothkopf wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Orbán, who has violated the Geneva Conventions and warped his country’s constitution to keep himself in power, was described by the late Senator John McCain as a “neofascist dictator.” He’s also curried a certain level of idolatry from the contemporary American right, and has become one of Trump’s strongest international allies.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Stunning Report Exposes Trump’s Deep Ties to Project 2025

Everyone on Donald Trump’s team knows exactly what Project 2025 is.

Donald Trump purses his lips and wears a Make America Great Again cap, standing before a mic.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump claims that he has nothing to do with Project 2025 and has never heard of it, but a shocking number of his administration staffers and Cabinet secretaries played a part in putting together the political manifesto, CNN reports

At least 140 people who worked for Trump while he was president were involved in putting together the 900-page playbook, including six members of his Cabinet and four of his ambassadors. The first 20 pages of the document were written by his first deputy chief of staff.

More than half of the authors, editors, and contributors to the project’s manifesto on overhauling the executive branch titled “Mandate for Leadership” were Trump administration staffers, according to CNN’s investigation. Plus, several of the groups advising Project 2025 employ former Trump officials and staffers, including Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

CNN combed through the online biographies, LinkedIn profiles, and news articles for over 1,000 people listed in the directories for the 110 organizations on Project 2025’s advisory board, in addition to the more than 200 names attached to the “Mandate for Leadership.” In total, almost 240 people have ties to both Trump and Project 2025.

The Project 2025 planning document outlines a dramatic overhaul of the federal government in line with Trump’s authoritarian aspirations, opening the floodgates for extreme policies to be enacted. The former president and convicted felon keeps trying to distance himself from the effort despite his many connections to it, giving Democrats easy lines of attack to point out his lies.

Trump seems to see associating with Project 2025 as bad for his presidential campaign even though it overlaps with his campaign promises. This could backfire on him because his repeated denials are alienating some of his most ardent supporters. The objective truth is that Project 2025 is not just a conservative wish list but also Trump’s, and he isn’t fooling anyone.

Talia Jane/
/

Project 2025 Creator Threatens “Gay Furry” Hackers in Disturbing Texts

After “Gay Furry” hackers breached the think tank behind the extreme Project 2025 agenda, its executive director is spewing venom.

3 people in furry costumes
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance/Getty Images
Participants in the 2022 Eurofurence in Berlin

Self-described “gay furry hackers” behind a group dubbed SiegedSec on Wednesday released text exchanges between Heritage Foundation executive Mike Howell and a member of the hacker group. The texts followed a leak of nearly two gigabytes of data from The Daily Signal, the Heritage Foundation’s blog site.

In the texts, Howell appears apoplectically humorless, oscillating between threats to expose the hackers and hopes for violence against them. Howell is a columnist for The Daily Signal, the site whose subscriber data SiegedSec leaked amid a spree of other leaks. The hacked data included the “full names, email addresses, passwords, and usernames” of people associating with the Heritage Foundation, one spokesperson of the gay furry hacktivists said, in order to shed “transparency to the public regarding who exactly is supporting” the conservative think tank.

“Are you aware that you won’t be able to wear a furry tiger costume when you’re getting pounded in the ass in the federal prison I put you in next year?” Howell asked a member of SiegedSec who identified themselves as “vio.”

“Please share widely,” Howell told the hacker group after they asked if they could release their text exchanges with Howell. “I hope the word spreads as fast as the STDs do in your degenerate furry community.”

“meow :3” vio responded.

“Bestiality is a weird sin. It shows you’ve gone a “few clicks” too far in trying to satiate your deviant appetite,” Howell continued.

Vio cheekily replied, “whats ur opinion on vore.” Howell elevated the text exchange, which he confirmed to the DailyDot as authentic, by posting lyrics to Eminem’s “The Way I Am.”

Twitter Screenshot Mike Howell

During their conversation, Howell promised to reveal the identity of the hackers, declaring, “Closeted Furries will be presented to the world for the degenerate perverts they are.” This proved unintimidating, as vio reassured him none of their members would be identified and that their hack is small potatoes compared to the Heritage Foundation’s aspirations. “the rights your org violates will be 10x worse than any crime ive committed,” vio told Howell. “you do not follow god if you use religion as a crutch to hate people. while i hide behind a screen to fight for my rights, you hide behind religion to attack the rights of others.”

Following the release of the text exchanges, Howell took to X (formerly Twitter) to falsely accuse someone reviewing the leak of being involved. Howell also declared “complete and total victory” that he “forced the Gay Furry Hackers to DISBAND” after the group posted that their Heritage hack would be their last. SiegedSec has claimed credit for over two years of hacktivism against far-right sites, as well as hacking NATO, twice, and a nuclear lab to demand it create catgirls.

SiegedSec stated they hacked the Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal in rejection of Project 2025, which they describe as “an authoritarian Christian nationalist plan to reform the United States government.” The hack is part of the group’s campaign against anti-trans organizations and websites dubbed #OpTransRights. While claiming the Heritage hack would be their last, SiegedSec also stated that in addition to releasing their texts with Howell, they “have an extra surprise for him coming soon~.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Steve Bannon Gloats That Democrats Are Sticking With “Cadaver” Biden

Donald Trump’s jailed former adviser dragged Joe Biden’s recent performances.

Steve Bannon points
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Even from behind bars, Steve Bannon’s message is clear: Republicans want Joe Biden to stay in the presidential race. Why? Because they know it will be better for Donald Trump.

In an email interview with Matthew Boyle from far-right Breitbart News, the former Trump adviser was asked what he made of the Democrats sticking with Biden amid widespread criticism of the president’s performance in last month’s debate and the calls for him to drop out of the presidential race.

“So we got the candidate we want … and the country is stuck with a nonperforming cadaver,” Bannon replied.

Bannon took over Breitbart in 2012, and directed the site to publish his patently pugnacious rhetoric and conspiracy theories cooked up by far-right activists and white supremacists. In 2016, Bannon stepped down to join Trump’s presidential campaign as its CEO and went on to mastermind the authoritarian MAGA movement.

Earlier this month, Bannon chaotically reported to Danbury federal prison in Connecticut after being found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. The former Trump strategist had made several desperate attempts to avoid jail time, all of which were clearly unsuccessful.

In his interview with the propaganda machine he helped build, Bannon laid out his own plan for how Republicans can use all of the discourse around Biden’s health to launch Trump back into the White House.

First, he urged the GOP-led House to force Biden’s fitness as an issue of urgent “national security.”

“This is not about whether Biden can serve four more years but can he get the country safely to January 2025?” he said. “The House should move immediately to investigate and get to the bottom of who knew this when—the cover-up is all-important.”

He also advised right-wing media to work to tarnish any attempt to switch candidates.

“The political goal here for MAGA is to ‘toxify’ the process of the Democratic bait and switch as much as possible,” he said. “This is all process, and the American voter should be armed with minute-by-minute information on what is actually going on.… I’m sure they will be repulsed.”

Bannon has a point: If MAGA Republicans are given the airtime and column inches to successfully poison the well, it could prove difficult for Democrats, the media, or voters to get fully on board with another Democratic candidate.

Still, it’s revealing that a political strategist, and one of Trump’s biggest backers, is hoping that Biden sticks around until November. If Biden doesn’t listen to Democrats asking him to exit the race, maybe he should be scared by Republicans who ask him to stay?

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Obama Didn’t Even Try to Stop That Brutal Clooney Op-Ed on Biden

George Clooney reportedly called Barack Obama right before that New York Times op-ed urging Biden to drop out.

Barack Obama speaks and makes hand gestures, brows furrowed
Mark Makela/Getty Images

Before actor George Clooney published an op-ed in The New York Times Wednesday calling for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race, he reportedly reached out to former President Barack Obama, who didn’t try to dissuade him

Obama didn’t encourage or advise Clooney on what to say, but he also didn’t try to stop him, according to Politico, which is telling, considering what Clooney ended up writing. The actor didn’t hold back, saying, “We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate.”

Clooney and Obama are on friendly terms. The actor hosted a major fundraiser for Biden last month that the former president also attended, raising $28 million for Biden. Obama initially publicly defended Biden after his disastrous debate performance two weeks ago, saying that “this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself.”

But he didn’t try to dissuade a high-profile celebrity from calling for Biden’s ouster, and that could be an omen for Biden. Obama isn’t just a former president, but one of the most senior Democratic figures in the country aside from Biden. This may signal an opening for Biden to be replaced without objections from Obama, if not his outright approval.

Obama’s non-objection to a major call for Biden to step down echoes similar actions from other leading Democrats, including Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Nancy Pelosi. Rank-and-file Democratic politicians can take all of this as a sign that their objections to Biden staying on aren’t hurting their standing with the party, and could ultimately strengthen the momentum behind the efforts to replace Biden with a new candidate.

Talia Jane/
/

Trump Desperately Tries to Disavow Project 2025 in Late-Night Meltdown

Donald Trump is panicking over people (rightfully) associating him with the extreme Project 2025 agenda.

Donald Trump speaks at a mic
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Democrats tying Project 2025 to Donald Trump continues to get under his skin: Trump took to Truth Social late Wednesday night to try to distance himself from the radical agenda, posting after midnight, “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it.”

“The Radical Left Democrats are having a field day, however, trying to hook me into whatever policies are stated or said. It is pure disinformation on their part. By now, after all of these years, everyone knows where I stand on EVERYTHING! DJT,” he added.

This, it should come as no surprise, is probably not true. As The New Republic previously reported, Trump’s campaign, in coordination with the Republican National Committee, installed former Trump appointee Russ Vought as the RNC platform committee’s policy chair and Trump stooge Ed Martin as RNC deputy policy director. Both sit on the advisory board of Project 2025—and Vought even authored an entire chapter of the plan. A CNN analysis released Thursday found at least 140 people who worked in Trump’s administration involved in Project 2025—spanning across every level of his administration. According to CNN, six of Trump’s former cabinet secretaries collaborated on the 900-page master plan, with roughly 20 pages credited to Trump’s first deputy chief of staff.

Project 2025 is a pathway for executing Trump’s extreme policies The conservative think tank behind the project claims it’s crafted for any Republican president, but it’s not a matter of divine coincidence that Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee who, if he wins in November, will be inaugurated in 2025, the year for which the initiative is named. The thorn of Project 2025 dogging Trump seems to be its extreme position on executing a federal ban on abortion and IVF. It’s a position the extreme right holds, but which is at odds with a majority of the electorate.

Trump’s stated stance on contraceptives routinely shifts, but according to his recently adopted RNC platform, he wants to maintain access to contraception and IVF, while remaining murky on emergency contraceptives (Plan B) and the abortion pill, and opposing late-term abortions. Project 2025, meanwhile, seeks to dismantle access to IVF, emergency contraceptives, and the abortion pill nationwide.

During his presidency, Trump appointed several anti-abortion hardliners to his administration and the Supreme Court, which soon overturned Roe v. Wade. He allowed employers to opt-out of providing birth control coverage in their health insurance plans, expanded the “global gag rule,” and also sought to gut Planned Parenthood by banning the nonprofit from receiving federal funding.

Biden’s campaign has leaned into pairing Trump with Project 2025 as he attempts to distance himself from it. The DNC placed Project 2025 billboards around his rally in Doral, Florida, on Tuesday, and Biden has released multiple posts encouraging people to learn about the threat it poses, first directing people to Google the plan and then unveiling a website tying it to Trump. “Project 2025 will destroy America,” Biden warned in a video released by his campaign on Wednesday. “Look it up.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Lauren Boebert Humiliates Herself With Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy

The Colorado Republican is jumping on the bandwagon of theorizing about Joe Biden’s mental state.

Lauren Boebert gestures as she speaks
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images

There are legitimate questions to be had about President Joe Biden’s physical and mental ability to serve another four years in the White House, but at least one conservative lawmaker is pushing an unhinged conspiracy to explain the chief executive’s disastrous debate performance last month.

Early Thursday, Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert rhetorically asked online, “I wonder what could have caused Joe Biden’s rapid physical and cognitive decline?” But her choice to include four additional photos of Biden getting vaccinations revealed the shallowness of her concern.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Boebert has aggressively pushed the idea that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe and dangerous, accusing door-to-door vaccinators at the height of the pandemic of being “needle Nazis” and claiming that instituting a mandatory vaccine network would be akin to “communist China.” In April, the Colorado congresswoman became a target for the conspiracy she helped inflame, battling conspiracy theorists after she suffered a medical emergency.

It’s not the first conspiracy that’s been crafted out of Biden’s poor matchup against Donald Trump in June.

Earlier this week, the White House had to shut down a bubbling conspiracy that Biden has Parkinson’s disease, an idea built almost entirely around one Republican lawmaker’s opinion on Biden’s footwear.

In a news release Monday night, White House medical experts explained that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a neurologist who has reportedly visited the White House eight times since last summer, has been a member of the White House medical unit since 2012, and is the “longest serving Neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and in the Military Healthcare System.” Cannard’s routine visits in the last year were a part of neurology clinics for active-duty members working in the White House, wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Pramila Jayapal Brutally Humiliates Trump in One Sentence

The Democratic representative had a scorching clapback for comparisons of Joe Biden’s and Donald Trump’s mental acuity.

Pramila Jayapal smiles as she walks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Pramila Jayapal had the perfect response to a Fox Business reporter who asked her whether she had any doubts about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

Hillary Vaughn asked the Washington state Democrat about Biden’s mental acuity as the two walked down the hallway on Capitol Hill Wednesday night.

“Do you think it’s OK to have a president, though, where there’s this open question about whether or not he’s in cognitive decline?” Vaughn asked.

“Do you think it was OK to have President Trump in cognitive decline for his entire four years?” Jayapal shot back.

Jayapal’s right: Donald Trump has repeatedly shown that his memory is slipping. The presumptive Republican nominee is prone to incoherent rambling, slurring his words, and forgetting the names of lawmakers, his doctor, and even his own son. And while all of these examples are from the campaign trail, it’s worth noting that Trump has been making similar gaffes for years, including during his time in the White House.

In 2019, 733 health professionals signed a petition to Congress claiming that Trump’s psychological state was quickly deteriorating. “Donald Trump has the real potential to become ever more dangerous, a threat to the safety of our nation,” they wrote. The same is still true.

Jayapal released a statement Monday emphasizing the stakes of another Trump term, but stopped short of supporting Biden’s candidacy or hinting that the president should drop out. She did have a message for the media, though.

“Any reporter or pundit who is asking about or talking about the aftermath of President Biden’s debate performance and health should also be spending at least the same amount of time and energy talking to Republicans about why they are still supporting a convicted felon who incited an insurrection and wants to be Dictator on Day 1,” Jayapal wrote.

Again, Jayapal hits the nail on the head. Fitness is not just physical or mental; it’s also based on ability and will. And as many of Trump’s former staffers, allies, and friends can attest, his crimes have disqualified him from ever being fit to hold office again.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito Are “Subject to Corruption”: AOC

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed the Supreme Court justices were “abuses of power” as she introduced articles of impeachment.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has followed through on her threat to introduce impeachment articles for two Supreme Court justices with an affinity for accepting lavish gifts from Republican billionaires. In a fiery speech on the House floor introducing the articles, Ocasio-Cortez charged Congress with a “constitutional and moral obligation” to hold the nation’s highest court accountable for its careless corruption.

Ocasio-Cortez introduced three articles against Justice Clarence Thomas, which included one count of failing to disclose financial income and gifts and two counts of refusing to recuse himself from matters that concerned his wife’s “legal and financial interest.” A second resolution included counts against Justice Samuel Alito for refusing to recuse himself in cases where he had a personal bias against a party before the court, and one count for refusing to disclose gifts.

“The abuses of power committed by Justice Thomas and Justice Alito are precisely the types of corruption that the Framers [of the Constitution] understood was an existential threat to our democracy,” Ocasio Cortez said, arguing that impeachment is the tool available to bring the court back into balance with the other arms of government. “Corruption without consequence infects all it touches.”

Thomas has effectively admitted to pocketing favors from billionaire real estate developer and Nazi memorabilia collector Harlan Crow by retroactively amending previous financial disclosures that suspiciously omitted the massive gifts. They included private school tuition for his nephew; the renovation of the home where Thomas’s mother still lives; and undisclosed trips on the billionaire’s yacht, private jet, and at his private resort. Alito, meanwhile, has been accused of taking luxury fishing trips with hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer, among other improprieties.

“Lastly, we cannot ignore the most important material consequences of this court’s unchecked corruption and its resulting influence: the suffering of the American people,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “We cannot ignore and pretend that this corruption is wholly unrelated to the millions of pregnant Americans now suffering and bleeding out in emergency rooms under the court’s unleashing of extreme abortion bans across the United States, which was a key political priority of these undisclosed benefactors and shadow organizations surrounding Alito and Thomas’s misconduct.

“Nor can we ignore the millions of Americans now suffering hours-long wait times in the hot sun, often without water, just to cast a ballot—also a direct result of this corrupt court’s gutting of the Voting Rights Act, allowing the closing of polling sites around the country,” she said.

Earlier this week, Democratic senators also requested the Department of Justice investigate Thomas for alleged criminal wrongdoing, pointing to the justice’s apparent ethics violations and tax omissions.

