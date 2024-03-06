Far-Right Host Accidentally Reminds Trump He’s a Big Loser
The former president has never won the popular vote.
Eight years later, Donald Trump still can’t admit that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton.
During a Super Tuesday special on the Right Side Broadcasting Network, Trump got an unexpected reminder of his 2016 loss from host Brian Glenn (who happens to be Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend) that sent him down a rabbit hole that his advisers have urged him to avoid.
“Let’s talk about winning that popular vote. How would that make you feel to win the popular vote?” Glenn asked.
“Well, look, we have a couple of problems in this country. Number one, mail-in voting. Mail-in voting will always be dishonest. Okay? And it’s a shame that we have it,” Trump started, slamming a process that he has used several times to cast his own votes, including twice in the 2020 primary elections.
“Jimmy Carter did a report, along with a couple of other senators that were respected Democrats, Republicans. It [was] like a commission. And the end result of the report was, ‘Never go to mail-in voting. It will always be dishonest.’ That was a long time ago,” he continued.
“France fairly recently switched from mail-in voting to one day, paper ballots, voter I.D., very simple. One-day voting. I mean, these elections where they take 61 days and then they want an extension and, you know, they use machines to count it fast. But nobody ever had a—I mean, they last weeks longer. And then you wonder what’s happening and how come that material was moved and it was there. And where is it now?” the GOP frontrunner rambled, before adding “we have to have fair elections.”
But Glenn couldn’t leave it alone.
“So you feel like this time you’re making some really good inroads?” the far-right host asked.
“I do, and the big thing is we have to stop the cheating. I don’t need votes. We have all the votes we need. We have to stop the cheating. Because I actually think that. I actually think we would win the popular vote if it was, if God came down and was your vote counter where it would be honest. I think we win the popular vote. But they’ve cheated for years,” Trump concluded.
The rest of the dizzying segment included a bit in which Trump referred to the 2016 border as a “baby border” compared to today’s situation—despite the fact that Trump’s presidency focused on building “the wall” in the interim, and Trump managed last month to kill a bipartisan border security bill.
He also returned to measuring himself against his old enemy, President Barack Obama, claiming the 44th president “won a lot less” than he did.
It’s worth noting that Trump lost the popular vote—and the vote in general—in 2020, too. Despite his repeated claims that the election was fraudulent, no one, including people Trump hired, has found any evidence to back up that conspiracy.