Watch: Jim Clyburn Gives Foreboding Answer on Biden’s Future

JUST IN: @savannahguthrie: "Did you leave the door open just a little bit for these continued questions about President Biden?"



Rep. Jim Clyburn: "I am all in. I'm riding with Biden no which direction he goes, no matter what method he takes. I'm with Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/yQ8H8FeWRY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 12, 2024

With that answer, Clyburn somehow both affirmed his support for Biden but also for Harris to succeed him. He further elaborated on what he meant when NBC’s Craig Melvin asked him, “Should the conversation about the president getting out of this race, should that conversation continue?”

“No it shouldn’t,” Clyburn said. “The conversation should focus on the record of this administration, on the alternative to his election, and let Joe Biden continue to make his own decisions about his future. He’s earned that right, and I am going to give him that much respect. If he decides to change his mind later on, then we would respond to that.”



“If Project 2025 were to become the law in any form, that is where our focus ought to be,” Clyburn added.

