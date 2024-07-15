Trump Gives Away His “Unity” Game With Vice Presidential Pick
In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, J.D. Vance was quick to stoke division and conspiracy.
Days after getting shot at a political rally, Donald Trump claimed he wanted a “unity” convention. But his pick for vice president—Ohio Senator J.D. Vance—immediately used the moment to deride liberals and President Joe Biden.
Despite having privately described the former president as “America’s Hitler,” Vance has become a “genuine convert” to the MAGA cause, according to Trump. And on Monday, Trump positioned the Ohio lawmaker as an heir apparent for his brand of far-right politics.
In the immediate aftermath of the Pennsylvania shooting that clipped Trump’s ear and killed two people, Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Democrats—as opposed to Republicans—of stoking the violent rhetoric that led a registered Republican to attack the GOP leader.
“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Vance wrote on Friday. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”
Vance has also been more than sympathetic toward convicted January 6 rioters: In 2022, he spread misinformation by falsely claiming that dozens of jailed Capitol protesters hadn’t yet been charged with crimes. He’s jumped onto the Trumpian bandwagon of calling for the Department of Justice to criminally investigate critics of the MAGA regime, and, perhaps most importantly for Trump, Vance has sworn complete loyalty, even if doing so flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.
During an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in February, Vance promised that had he been vice president in place of Mike Pence in 2020, he would have continued to carry out the fake elector scheme to overturn the election results.
“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said at the time. “That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020.”
Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, is reportedly poised to label the Trump-Vance ticket as “extreme” and a doubling down on Trump’s aggressive far-right positioning, according to NBC News.
“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.