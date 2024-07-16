Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Top Republican Offers Pathetic Excuse for His Wild RNC Speech

Ron Johnson blamed a technological malfunction for his inflammatory rhetoric.

Ron Johnson raises his hand while speaking at the Republican National Convention
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A top Republican is blaming his divisive, hate-fueled speech at the Republican National Convention on a teleprompter loading error.

Senator Ron Johnson told PBS Newshour Monday night that he had intended to hop on the “unity convention” bandwagon in the aftermath of the attempted assassination on Donald Trump’s life. But instead, he read a version of the script that was practically the opposite, allegedly because of a teleprompter mishap.

“That speech was written last week. They literally loaded the wrong speech,” Johnson told the news outlet.

“I had taken that out. Instead I’d loaded about that we needed a somber moment in history. We should heed President Trump’s call to unite,” he said. “We must heal and unify this nation. I didn’t know how to take that out without screwing up the teleprompter.”

But those statements being there in error apparently didn’t stop Johnson from saying them anyway. In a four-minute speech on Monday, Johnson told the crowd of conservatives that Democratic policies pose “a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people.”

He further derided Democrats as the party of “open borders, reckless spending, weaponized government and weakness on the world stage,” and promised that Republicans would repair “the damage done by Democrats” once again.

“Vice President Harris and President Biden,” Johnson said, “have made our lives less safe and more expensive.”

The solution to all this, according to Johnson, was another four years of Trump. In closing out his speech, Johnson referred back to Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Johnson’s aides reportedly washed their hands of the incident, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that if anyone was going to take the fall for the teleprompter loading error, it would be “not us.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Watch: Mike Johnson Freaks Out as RNC Teleprompter Breaks Down

The Republican National Convention, which convened to nominate Donald Trump, is off to a shaky start.

Mike Johnson claps while standing on stage at the Republican National Convention
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An apparent teleprompter malfunction, which sent House Speaker Mike Johnson scurrying off-stage at the Republican National Convention Monday afternoon, launched the high-stakes political event into a welcome new phase: cover band concert.

“It is now my honor to introduce the attorney general,” Johnson began haltingly. “And there goes the teleprompter.”

Johnson awkwardly made his exit. Meanwhile, Sixwire, a country-rock band based out of Nashville, Tennessee, performed a rendition of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ In the Years.” A livestream of the main room showed clumps of blonde women dressed in bright red and waving their Trump signs, and white guys nodding their heads to the beat.

After the song ended, the band just kept going, and going, and going, riffing on the song’s iconic guitar melody.… Some say they’re still vamping to this day.

What could’ve transformed into a rocking evening was tragically cut short, as Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird appeared onstage to welcome vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance. He walked around the floor to Merle Haggard’s “America First.” Not nearly as fun of a song, but it was also repeated over and over again as Vance glad-handed delegates.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Gives Away His “Unity” Game With Vice Presidential Pick

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, J.D. Vance was quick to stoke division and conspiracy.

J.D. Vance speaks to reporters
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Days after getting shot at a political rally, Donald Trump claimed he wanted a “unity” convention. But his pick for vice president—Ohio Senator J.D. Vance—immediately used the moment to deride liberals and President Joe Biden.

Despite having privately described the former president as “America’s Hitler,” Vance has become a “genuine convert” to the MAGA cause, according to Trump. And on Monday, Trump positioned the Ohio lawmaker as an heir apparent for his brand of far-right politics.

In the immediate aftermath of the Pennsylvania shooting that clipped Trump’s ear and killed two people, Vance took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse Democrats—as opposed to Republicans—of stoking the violent rhetoric that led a registered Republican to attack the GOP leader.

“Today is not just some isolated incident,” Vance wrote on Friday. “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Vance has also been more than sympathetic toward convicted January 6 rioters: In 2022, he spread misinformation by falsely claiming that dozens of jailed Capitol protesters hadn’t yet been charged with crimes. He’s jumped onto the Trumpian bandwagon of calling for the Department of Justice to criminally investigate critics of the MAGA regime, and, perhaps most importantly for Trump, Vance has sworn complete loyalty, even if doing so flies in the face of the U.S. Constitution.

During an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos in February, Vance promised that had he been vice president in place of Mike Pence in 2020, he would have continued to carry out the fake elector scheme to overturn the election results.

“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors, and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance said at the time. “That is the legitimate way to deal with an election that a lot of folks, including me, think had a lot of problems in 2020.”

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, is reportedly poised to label the Trump-Vance ticket as “extreme” and a doubling down on Trump’s aggressive far-right positioning, according to NBC News.

“Donald Trump picked J.D. Vance as his running mate because Vance will do what Mike Pence wouldn’t on January 6: bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law and no matter the harm to the American people,” Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Project 2025 Leader Is Overjoyed by Trump’s Vice Presidential Pick

Kevin Roberts said he and his team were “really rooting” for J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance holds a microphone while speaking at a podium
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images

The leader of the right-wing think tank behind Project 2025 reportedly couldn’t be happier that Donald Trump picked Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate Monday.

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, which penned the lengthy blueprint for a potential far-right Trump takeover and draconian dismantling of the administrative state, was speaking to reporters when the announcement was made.

New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti described Roberts’s live reaction to hearing that Vance had been tapped. “He reacted to the news ‘with a broad smile on my face’ and said that ‘privately, we were really rooting for him,’” Corasaniti wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In his own post on X, Roberts congratulated Vance and called him “a man who personifies hope for our nation’s future.”

“When Americans get to know him, they will appreciate his values and vision as I do,” he wrote.

Roberts recently received widespread backlash for issuing a chilling warning to liberals. “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless—if the left allows it to be,” said Roberts, during an appearance on Real America’s Voice earlier this month.

Trump has since attempted to distance himself from Project 2025, even though at least 140 people he worked with were involved in making the plan, according to CNN. Vance, on the other hand, appears to have embraced the policy plan, saying last week there are “some good ideas in there.”

Read more about Trump’s choice:
J.D. Vance’s Most Scathing Criticisms of Trump
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Watch: Entire RNC Boos Mitch McConnell as He Tries to Nominate Trump

McConnell tried to speak at the Republican National Convention—and the entire arena immediately began booing him.

Mitch McConnell smiles among a crowd on the RNC floor. Others surround him with cameras.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

When Senator Mitch McConnell walked out on stage Monday at the Republican National Convention to nominate Donald Trump for president, he instantly got showered with a host of boos.

The jeers inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee were clearly audible as McConnell read out Kentucky’s delegate vote in favor of Donald Trump with a very small smile.

Did McConnell expect a more favorable response? He has always been disliked by MAGA Republicans for being part of the old Republican orthodoxy, even as he pushed through Republican priorities and helped Trump appoint a record number of judges to the federal courts On a personal level, Trump and McConnell don’t have the best relationship, of which the MAGA faithful are well aware.

While Trump appointed McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao, as secretary of transportation, he would later regularly make racist attacks against her, accusing the Senate minority leader of being compromised by China. Trump has also called McConnell a “dumb son of a b----. McConnell only endorsed Trump for president earlier this year after all other Republican candidates dropped out of the primaries.

While McConnell lately criticized Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, reiterating his support for NATO and Ukraine, it’s doubtful the RNC crowd booed him for that reason. But McConnell probably doesn’t even care. Not only will he be stepping down from his Senate leadership position after November, but he also doesn’t need public support to accomplish what he wants: keeping the GOP in power.

Most Recent Post
Paige Oamek/
/

Matt Gaetz Reveals Judge Cannon’s True Motive Behind Trump Ruling

Representative Matt Gaetz may be on to something here.

Representative Matt Gaetz outside
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Matt Gaetz has exposed what may be Judge Aileen Cannon’s real motive in every pro-Trump ruling she makes.

After the Trump-appointed judge on Monday dismissed the former president’s classified document’s case, Gaetz posted a headshot of her on his personal account, captioning the photo “Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon.”

Twitter screenshot Matt Gaetz @mattgaetz: Future Supreme Court Justice Cannon [headshot of Judge Cannon]

On his professional X account, Gaetz wrote, “I applaud Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision dismissing the Trump documents case in federal court in the free State of Florida.”

It’s not the wildest notion. The former president nominated Cannon to the bench at the tail end of his term. Since then, the inexperienced judge has handed him win after win in his classified documents case—some of which were such flimsy rulings that she was repeatedly shut down by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

If Trump does retake the White House, it’s incredibly possible he could have the chance to appoint a fourth Supreme Court justice—and perhaps he’d like to reward the judge who helped save him from what was the strongest case against him.

Other Republicans, including failed V.P. picks, made celebratory posts after Cannon’s ruling as well. “Dismissed!” Senator Marco Rubio chimed in, and Senator Rick Scott called it a “big win.” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the “major blow” to the Justice Department while warning about future attacks from the Democrats, writing “they are going to keep going after every single one of us who opposes their agenda.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

J.D. Vance’s Most Scathing Criticisms of Trump

Donald Trump’s pick for vice president has a long history of criticizing him. Here are some of his top hits.

J.D. Vance speaks with reporters
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump has named Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his vice presidential running mate, bucking the wishes of Republican donors and the party establishment.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday afternoon that he was choosing Vance, saying that Vance “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond …”

Trump Truth Social Post: After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….

It’s an interesting pick, given the senator’s previous, quite vocal criticisms of Trump. Vance was only elected to the Senate in 2022, partially due to the fame of his bestselling book, Hillbilly Elegy, published in June 2016, which was later adapted into a movie. The book, based on Vance’s life growing up in rural Ohio, drew criticism for trafficking in myths and stereotypes about the white working class. 

In the book’s heyday, it was seen as an insight into the voter attitudes that gave rise to Trump, even though the then presidential candidate was not mentioned in the book. Vance even criticized Trump while promoting the book, saying, “I think that he’s noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place.”

“I’m a Never Trump guy,” Vance said in an interview with Charlie Rose in 2016. “I never liked him.” In February of that year, he reportedly privately wondered whether “Trump was America’s Hitler.”

A few months later, when the infamous Trump Access Hollywood tape came out, Vance warned, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us. When we apologize for this man, lord help us.” Throughout 2016 and 2017, Vance liked tweets critical of Trump, including that he committed “serial sexual assault” and was “one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs.” In a set of since deleted tweets, Vance also criticized Trump’s response to the 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, writing, “There is no moral equivalence between the anti-racist protestors in Charlottesville and the killer (and his ilk).”

But of course, like many other Republicans, the self-described “Never Trump” Republican soon changed his tune on Trump, fully backing Trumpism by the time he began his run for the Senate in 2022 and fomenting right-wing attacks on “wokeness” and “critical race theory.” His time in the Senate has continued along those lines, as he has sponsored culture-war bills like one that would completely gut diversity, equity, and inclusion principles in the federal government and claimed he would have tried to overturn the 2020 election results if he was vice president.

The possibility of Vance becoming Trump’s running mate drew objections from several top Republican donors who were concerned about his lack of experience, both in business and in politics. Other top candidates like North Dakota’s Doug Burgum and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida were seen as safer picks, particularly with Rubio’s foreign policy orthodoxy.

But Vance won out in the end thanks to his antiestablishment credentials. He had the support of Silicon Valley tech moguls like Peter Thiel and David Sacks, and Rubio was opposed by several in the Trump camp, including Donald Trump Jr, whom Vance seems to have successfully buttered up.

One Republican strategist criticized Vance’s lack of experience when he was still only on Trump’s V.P. shortlist, saying, “J.D. Vance is a guy who wrote a book and helped with a Netflix show.” Well, now J.D. Vance is the Republican vice presidential nominee, and if Trump wins in November, he’ll be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Why the RNC Is Banning Tennis Balls but Not Guns After Trump Shooting

Make it make sense.

Delegates smile and hold "Trump" campaign signs during the RNC. (They're all old white women in this shot.)
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Delegates at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, on Monday, July 15

Thanks to Wisconsin state law, guns will be allowed in the outer perimeter of the Republican National Convention even after Saturday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

People can open-carry guns and conceal-carry with a permit in a less strict perimeter surrounding a “hard” perimeter controlled by the Secret Service around the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as the RNC begins tonight. A Milwaukee city ordinance, however, bans tennis balls and paintball guns in the outer perimeter. Effectively, an AR-15 can be carried within walking distance of the RNC hall, but a paintball gun can’t, and it’s all thanks to Wisconsin’s open-carry laws.

“[It’s] utterly ridiculous,” Milwaukee City Alderman Robert Bauman told ABC News. “I mean, I could just picture this image of somebody coming up to the entry point with, you know, an AR-15 strapped over one shoulder, a long rifle over another, and two pistols in his belt, and the cops asking him, ‘You got any tennis balls?’”

Wisconsin’s laws also prevent local governments from passing gun laws stricter than what the state allows, preventing efforts to have guns added to the city’s ordinance. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, asked the Secret Service to extend a gun prohibition to the softer outer perimeter but was rebuffed, with the Secret Service stating that it was an issue of state law.

“Unless there’s something that is against state law, we have to respect Second Amendment rights, especially in regards to open-carry and conceal-carry if you’re licensed,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

With Republicans having a strong pro-gun reputation, there was always going to be an issue of how firearms would be allowed at the RNC. But the fact that guns can’t be restricted thanks to open-carry laws, supported by Republicans, in the wake of an assassination attempt against Trump seems like an oversight at best, and dangerous at worst. The gunman who targeted Trump on Saturday was just outside of the Secret Service’s perimeter too.

Granted, the convention will be in a closed arena this time, unlike in Pennsylvania where the Trump shooting took place. But with Republicans still engaging in escalated political rhetoric, the Secret Service will have to be running a tight ship.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Has Some Bonkers Praise for Trump After Shooting

The House speaker gushed about Donald Trump’s divine right to lead.

Mike Johnson holds up a giant gavel on stage at the Republican National Convention
Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Republican Party appears to have gone all in on Donald Trump’s messianic status in the wake of the assassination attempt, advancing a theory that the felonious, adulterous, insurrection-inciting, election-denying, convicted rapist was spared by God—even if that same God chose not to save a retired firefighter who died from the bullets shot at Trump.

By Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson was already a full believer that the former president’s life was spared by an act of divine intervention. Pointing to a history of what he believed to be God-like acts that guided the historic leaders of this country, Johnson claimed that Trump had experienced his own God-given miracle.

“Not to over-spiritualize everything, as you and I are accused of, Ben—but this is a big thing,” Johnson told Ben Shapiro. “I think God’s gonna give our nation another chance, and I think President Trump is gonna be the leader that does that.”

Online, Johnson had gone even further, claiming Sunday on X (formerly Twitter) that “GOD protected President Trump.” But he wasn’t the only right-wing leader to make the overzealous claim. Evangelical minister Franklin Graham told Fox News that Trump was spared by “God’s hand of protection.” From inside prison, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon stated that Trump “wears the armor of God”; Texas Governor Greg Abbott added that Trump was “truly blessed.”

Johnson has already announced that a “full investigation” will be conducted of the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting.

“The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP,” Johnson posted on social media Sunday.

So far, little is understood about the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, or his motives, save that he was a 20-year-old white male from Bethel, Pennsylvania. Former classmates described him as a bullied “loner” and “outcast” with a penchant for wearing military and hunting clothes, and who was by all measures “definitely conservative.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Republicans Claim Trump’s Shooting Is Proof He Was Chosen by God

The RNC is in full cult mode over the attack on Trump.

An RNC staffer puts pro-Trump signs on seats
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

In the days following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Republican lawmakers and right-wing media pundits have ramped up the religious rhetoric when speaking about the former president’s narrow brush with death. While prayers and well wishes were to be expected, conservatives’ insistence that Trump survived the attempt on his life by divine intervention, just so that he could be reelected, crosses the line into cult territory.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a known Christian nationalist, took to X (formerly Twitter) Sunday to share his theory that “GOD protected President Trump” during the chaotic shooting, which killed one rallygoer and injured two others. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, whose hopes of being named vice president on Monday were reportedly dashed, expressed a similar sentiment. But these comments only skimmed the surface of Republican reactions.

“God spared our great leader Donald J. Trump,” said Representative Mary Miller Monday during a breakfast with the Illinois delegation to the Republican National Convention, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

During a prayer at that same event, Demetra DeMonte, the Republican National Committeewoman for Illinois, reportedly said, “Thank you for sparing Donald Trump … surely you sent an angel.”

Fox News hosts Emily Compagno and Kayleigh McEnany also argued Monday that the failed assassination attempt against their Republican candidate was proof of God’s guiding hand in the universe.

“And there by the grace of God, President Trump is still standing there before us,” Compagno said, calling the former president’s subtle head movement “a miracle at a minimum.”

“It is a miracle,” McEnany agreed. “Providence comes to mind, you know. He clearly had Christ protecting him in that moment.”

On Newsmax, anchors Bianca de la Garza and Larry Elder discussed the belief that Trump had survived due to divine intervention.

“Speaking of divine intervention, the greatest football catch in NFL history is called the Immaculate Reception. I call this the immaculate protection,” Elder said. “Just a fraction of an inch. He could’ve been hit in the head.”

But Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick might take the cake for most over-the-top cultism.

Patrick took to X to share a text he sent to Trump shortly after the attempt on the former president’s life.

“By the slightest turn of your head in a mere microsecond or the shield of a teleprompter, your life was spared by the Grace of a Merciful and Holy God,” Patrick wrote. “I shared with you not long ago, on our flight to Houston, that God has had his hand on you since you first ran for President. That I believe. No man could survive all you have been through without the Grace of God upon you.

“The Bible verse ‘And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?’ appears in the book of Esther 4:14,” Patrick wrote. “Praise God your life was spared ‘For such a time as this.’”

The religious fervor for Trump was quick to spread online, as some people claimed to spot a spiritual sign hanging above Trump’s rally before the former president had even mounted the stage: a flag that got twisted looked kind of like an angel.

Read more about the cult of Trump:
Guilty: Is Trumpism a Movement or a Cult?
View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington