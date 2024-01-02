Bob Menendez Indicted for Taking Bribes From Yet Another Country

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez is on the hook again—this time for taking bribes from Qatar.

A superseding indictment, filed in a New York district court on Tuesday, accuses Menendez of waxing poetic about Qatar in an attempt to help a New Jersey real estate tycoon, Fred Daibes, secure a multimillion dollar investment from an investment company tied to the Middle Eastern country, collecting lavish gifts in exchange for his handiwork. The charging documents include screenshots of messages between Menendez and Daibes, sending links to watches valued between $9,990 to $23,990 to the New Jersey politician along with the message, “How about one of these?”