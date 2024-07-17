Watch: Lauren Boebert Compares Trump to Jesus
The Colorado Republican said that Donald Trump’s attempted assassination was a parallel to Jesus.
Donald Trump’s MAGA followers have become even more sycophantic in the wake of his attempted assassination, with at least one Republican lawmaker outright comparing the convicted felon to Jesus.
During a livestream on Sunday, Representative Lauren Boebert directly compared Trump to Christ on the basis that both had been “canceled,” and her belief that their personal sacrifices “for the people” were identical.
“This censorship, the silencing of those who speak the truth, is nothing new. Cancel culture is nothing new. You cannot cancel who God has called,” Boebert said. “They tried to cancel Jesus. You can’t cancel God.
“Jesus laid down his own life. No one took his life. He laid that down for you and for me, and history repeats itself,” she added.
She’s not the first to draw the comparison, however. Ahead of Trump’s arraignment on hush-money charges last year, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene went out on a limb in claiming that the charges against Trump made him akin to Jesus.
“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison,” Greene said at the time. “Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.”
The attack on Trump’s life was a definitive turning point for the conservative party and Trump’s positioning within it. Since the attack, several conservative leaders have hopped onto the messianic bandwagon, though few have been as brazen as Boebert in linking the former president directly to Jesus.
On Sunday, House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed that “GOD protected President Trump.” Evangelical minister Franklin Graham told Fox News that Trump was spared by “God’s hand of protection.” From inside prison, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon stated that Trump “wears the armor of God,” and Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined in the overzealous fray, adding that Trump was “truly blessed.”